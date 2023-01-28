Slowly but surely, I am filling up my closet with fewer trend-driven pieces and more timeless staples. But I still pick pieces that feel interesting. Recently I acquired a cozy toffee-brown Maje coat, lime-green trousers from HELSA, and a mohair gray sweater from Acne Studios because I realized I don’t own any gray knits. (This is shocking for someone who works in fashion, I know!) It makes me feel good when I purchase items that I know I’ll keep season after season. The latest thing on my wishlist? A pair of classic slingback heels. The elegant style has a rich history as its origins date back to the 1940s, when, according to Vogue, “sultry ankle straps and exposed heels were introduced on pin-up girls.” Now, of course, the shoes can be adapted to any personal style.

While slingbacks are certainly nothing new, I was drawn to the design more than ever at the end of last year. The footwear seemed to pop up everywhere I turned, from retailers and runway imagery to celebrity Instagrams. I loved Gucci’s delicate ‘90s-inspired slingbacks and Prada’s take on the design, which incorporates a wedge heel (a look that happens to be trending for 2023 as well). I also spotted the silhouette during Spring/Summer 2023 fashion month at Salvatore Ferragamo and Versace, which further proved that the classic shoe is thriving and not going anywhere soon.

(+) Prada Fall/Winter 2022 collection Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images (+) Versace Spring/Summer 2023 collection Jacopo Raule/Getty Images (+) Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2023 collection Justin Shin/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Celebrities are all about the look, too. I’ve noticed that Kendall Jenner has readily embraced the style — along with the pants-less trend — as well as Rihanna, who recently wore a pair of Jimmy Choo slingback pumps while promoting her latest Savage X Fenty collection. Katie Holmes has been photographed in a bright pink option from The Row while Dua Lipa is the proud owner of a Gucci pair I’d like for myself. I’m taking all these not-so-subtle hints as a sign that the timeless slingback should be my next purchase. Plus, they look fantastic with everything from pants and flouncy skirts to suit sets, so I know the right pair will only expand my wardrobe’s potential.

(+) MEGA/GC Images (+) @dualipa INFO 1/2

Ahead, check out which slingbacks I have my eyes on — had I the budget, I’d buy every single pair — and see if any of them suit your personal tastes as well. Should any option speak to you, add them into your virtual checkout cart immediately.