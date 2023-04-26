The guest list for the Met Gala is always under lock-and-key, but that won’t stop us from making educated guesses on who might show up for the 2023 event. First, Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, and Michaela Coel will certainly attend, as they are this year’s co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour. As for the rumored guests, they currently include Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Speaking of the latter sibling duo, they both have incredible fashion track records at Met Galas, which is why it is assumed they’ll be gracing the upcoming event. In terms of their respective styles, Gigi and Bella’s looks over the years have not only been on theme, but also typically feature a memorable detail or two. (The image of Bella in her sheer catsuit from 2017 will forever be ingrained in our minds.)

As you wait to see an appearance from the siblings come Monday, May 1, it’s worth taking a trip down memory lane to fully understand their outfit evolutions over the years. Ahead, TZR dug up both Gigi and Bella’s best looks from the past to uncover all the fashion gems. Plus, seeing their red carpet moments also gives great perspective on their different approaches to personal style and Met Gala themes. Bella, for example, tends to adopt a more moody color palette (i.e. black) while Gigi can often be counted on to experiment with texture and color.

No matter what they choose to wear, come Monday, the sisters are bound to make it onto this year’s best-dressed lists — we’re counting on it.

2022

Gotham/Getty Images

Gigi impressed everyone on the red carpet with her puffy cape and leather catsuit look from Versace. Did this nail the Gilded Glamour Met Gala theme? We think yes.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

While Gigi went for a maroon hue, Bella opted for a black color palette for the big night. The model wore a leather and lace gown from Burberry.

2021

John Shearer/WireImage

Gigi wore a black-and-white Prada look to the 2021 Met Gala, which was themed In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It appears Bella stayed home this night, so her older sis attended the dinner solo.

2019

Theo Wargo/WireImage

The 2019 Met Gala theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion, certainly gave way to creativity as Gigi showed up in a bird-inspired outfit from Michael Kors Collection. Everything, from her eyelashes to the metallic design on her coat, was pure brilliance.

John Shearer/Getty Images for THR

Who does camp better than Jeremy Scott? Answer: no one. The designer attended the Met Gala with Bella, who matched him in a bejeweled look from Moschino.

2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The model shimmered at night in this one-shoulder Versace number at the 2018 Met Gala. The theme that year was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Bella arrived in a vampy Chrome Hearts ensemble. The look featured cross motifs and gave off cool, dominatrix vibes.

2017

George Pimentel/WireImage

The 2017 Met Gala theme spotlighted the Japanese label Comme des Garçons and its founder, designer Rei Kawakubo. Gigi’s avant-garde ensemble was a peachy-beige gown from Tommy Hilfiger.

J. Kempin/Getty Images

You’ll likely recall this memorable, skin-baring look from Bella as she ascended the Met Gala steps. The catsuit, which featured a scandalously low back, was from Alexander Wang.

2016

George Pimentel/WireImage

The theme for the 2016 Met Gala was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology. While Gigi’s then partner Zayn Malik went for a more on-the-nose reference with his robotic-inspired arm pieces, the model kept it subtle via metal rings and silver sequins on her Tommy Hilfiger dress.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Similar to her sister, Bella brought her (then) boyfriend The Weeknd as her plus one to the Met Gala. The couple matched in black, with Bella opting for a strapless Givenchy gown. She wore Lorraine Schwartz black diamond studs and OFIRA Jewels’ signature black diamond bands.

2015

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

For her first-ever Met Gala in 2015, Gigi wore a red dress from DVF with coordinating heels. The theme was China: Through the Looking Glass, which celebrated the country’s influence on Western fashion.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

At the same event, Bella wore a custom Topshop dress that featured an embroidered gold flower.