While the holiday season may be a time of indulgence and celebration, the transition to January urges us to consider joining a new workout class, setting goals, getting organized, and recommitting to our health. But why wait for January to kickstart your journey towards a more balanced you? Use this holiday season as an opportunity to prioritize your well-being and embark on a transformative experience that sets the tone for a fulfilling year ahead via a soul-centering wellness retreat. From secluded mountain hideaways to a peaceful beachside paradise, this dedicated time for self-improvement presents a unique opportunity to rest and reset in the most picturesque locales around the world.

By participating in these types of retreats during the busiest season of the year, you're gifting yourself more than just a momentary escape. Here, the focus is on personalized care, providing a diverse range of activities as well as treatments tailored to your individual wellness goals. Moreover, the stunning natural landscapes and serene settings will only help you to embrace this exciting opportunity to find balance, restore your energy, and realign your focus. Whether you’re swapping piña coladas for mango smoothies, collaborating with wellness experts to design a customized nutrition plan, or getting grounded in the great outdoors, these expert recommended resorts are devoted to restoring the well in wellness.

Courtesy of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort epitomizes luxurious escapism in that guests can immerse themselves in unparalleled opulence while being surrounded by the natural splendor of the Maldives. Situated on a private island, the resort showcases elegant overwater and beach front villas with panoramic views of the azure Indian Ocean. The resort's commitment to uncompromising service is reflected in its personalized butler service, world-class dining options, and tailor-made experiences — think invigorating water sports, yachting, snorkeling with the resident marine biologist, and a visit to the over-water Iridium Spa. Beyond being pampered, guests can opt for an Ayurveda consultation, acupuncture sessions, anti-gravity yoga, and meditation sessions.

Photo courtesy of Micahel Gramm

While New Year’s Eve is typically the busiest time to be on the island, Le Barthélemy stands out with its stunning beachfront locale, offering guests a luxurious retreat in this idyllic island setting of St Barths. Boasting barefoot luxury, a picturesque infinity pool, and unparalleled service, Le Barthélemy exudes a refined yet relaxed atmosphere, inviting guests to unwind in style. The renowned Le Spa La Mer, a world-class facility, provides a range of immersive healing experiences such as Nordic baths, hammams, and soothing sound baths, all accompanied by breathtaking views of the Caribbean sea.

Grand Resort Bad Ragaz: Switzerland

@resortragaz

Merely an hour away from Zürich, this charming Swiss destination has gained global recognition for its natural thermal waters, known for their healing properties and used for centuries to ease everything from arthritis pain to eczema. With a 164,000-square-foot adults-only spa, you will find breathtaking thermal baths, a diverse sauna landscape, and a holistic range of wellness treatments ranging from basic stress relief to an arsenal of doctors and post-opt care. Emphasizing health and well-being, the resort offers an array of dining experiences enriched by locally sourced ingredients, harvested fresh from the on-site garden, and expertly crafted by world-renowned chefs. With six Michelin stars across seven restaurants, three bars, a bistro, a café, and sushi takeaway, the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz nourishes both body and soul with its culinary delights and grandiose wellness treatments.

Leela Palace Udaipur: India

@theleelapalaceudaipur

Situated on the serene shores of Lake Pichola, the Leela Palace Udaipur stands as a fortress of grandeur amidst the historic city of Udaipur, India. Embodying regal Rajasthani architecture and lavish interiors, this palace hotel exudes a palatial charm, offering guests a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. According to Brandon Berkson, founder of Hotels Above Par (an expert-curated guide for boutique hotels and travel lovers), “Entering here is an experience.” As you arrive at the property via boat, Berskon explains, “You receive a special greeting from two local musicians playing traditional Rajasthani instruments, all the while having flower petals gently sprinkled on you from above.”

Once settled, immerse yourself in a myriad of thoughtfully curated wellness programs, partake in revitalizing yoga and meditation sessions, engage in traditional temple rituals, and savor health-conscious spa cuisine bursting with soulful flavors. However, the true highlight of this sojourn is the Sheesh Mahal, the hotel's lakeside Indian restaurant, affording mesmerizing vistas of Udaipur illuminates against the serene waters—an experience Berkson aptly describes as, “a feast for the eyes and tastebuds.”

Four Seasons Sensei Lanai: Hawaii

Courtesy of Four Seasons Lanai

Just a short ferry ride from Maui, Lanai, once celebrated as the "pineapple island" due to its historical pineapple production, remains an untouched paradise within the Hawaiian archipelago. In contrast to Hawaii's bustling tourist destinations, Lanai offers a peaceful sanctuary of secluded beaches, vibrant coral gardens, and, in the winter months, a mesmerizing display of migrating whales. Among the neighboring Four Seasons properties, Sensei Lanai stands out as an exclusive, adults-only wellness retreat dedicated to personalized well-being programs. Focused on achieving physical, mental, and spiritual harmony, the resort offers an array of activities including fitness classes, mindfulness sessions, personalized nutrition plans, health consultations, and bespoke spa treatments within a private Hawaiian Hale. Against the backdrop of Lanai’s natural beauty, this tropical enclave offers relaxation and a journey towards self-care unlike any other, embracing the true essence of, as the locals say, “the spirit of Aloha.”

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara: United Arab Emirates

Courtesy of Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

The majestic Arabian palace Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara stands as a luxurious oasis amidst the vast, undulating dunes of the Rub' al Khali desert, also known as the Empty Quarter. Reflecting its rich Arabian heritage, the resort entices guests with opulent accommodations and a wide assortment of cultural encounters. From thrilling desert adventures like camel trekking and dune bashing to tranquil moments at the Anantara Spa, where ancient wellness rituals rejuvenate both body and mind, you’ll find that this retreat indulges all senses. Adding to its allure, the introduction of a new adults-only infinity pool promises unparalleled views of endless dunes, complemented by an enchanting display of fireworks, creating an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration under the star-studded desert sky.

COMO Shambhala Estate: Bali

Courtesy of COMO Shambhala Estate

Tucked away in the lush tropical landscapes of Bali, Indonesia, the COMO Shambhala Estate is a revered wellness sanctuary resting on the banks of the Ayung River, just outside of Ubud. Renowned for its holistic approach to wellness, this luxurious estate offers an extensive range of rejuvenating experiences, from yoga and meditation sessions to Indonesian spa treatments, all tailored to your individual needs. Rooted in the Sanskrit word for 'peace,' Shambhala reflects the quest for harmony evident in every facet, from the spa rituals to the property's wholesome and nourishing culinary offerings. For a culturally immersive experience, “Guests can join rice field walks and participate in a water spring blessing ceremony led by a local priest,” explains Brooke Morton, (FNP-C) nurse practitioner and travel blogger. These experiences seamlessly blend authenticity and spiritual connection, inviting guests to embark on a meaningful journey well into the New Year.

Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Marrakech

Minutes away from the vibrant medina of Marrakech, the Mandarin Oriental offers an unparalleled cultural experience by seamlessly blending luxury hospitality with Moroccan heritage, creating an unforgettable vacation. Amid the Atlas Mountains, this contemporary resort sprawls across 20 hectares of olive groves and lush gardens, featuring exquisite private villas, exceptional dining options, and a world-renowned spa. Emphasizing tranquility, the spa fuses Asian and Moroccan influences, providing exclusive wellness treatments like a digital detox experience, authentic hammam rituals, and rejuvenating Thai massages. For the adventurous spirits, the concierge can orchestrate a variety of immersive experiences, including a shopping trip to the medina, a thrilling desert side-car motorcycle ride, or an exclusive hot air balloon excursion offering spectacular views to commemorate a memorable vacation that's guaranteed to finish on a high note.

Four Seasons Tamarindo: Mexico

Courtesy of Four Seasons Tamarindo

As an eagerly anticipated addition to the Four Seasons portfolio, the Four Seasons Tamarindo, Mexico, represents a pinnacle of luxury nestled within the pristine coastal beauty of Mexico's Riviera Nayarit. This 3,000-acre private reserve promises a lavish escape characterized by its unparalleled oceanfront location, offering guests a chance to explore the lush tropical forests and stunning beaches alone or with the resident biologists on a morning stroll. In a destination where there are more animal walkways than those of humans, this 157-room resort was built to camouflage into the landscape while the contemporary architecture and thoughtful interior design highlight the natural surroundings and showcase local materials and textiles. Perhaps the most relaxing aspects of this serene property can be found in The Spa. Here, guests can indulge in an authentic selection of treatments, unwind in plunge pools, and partake in the traditional Mexican Temascal ceremony — a deeply cleansing and revitalizing experience deeply rooted in ancient Mesoamerican culture. With world-class amenities like these, and exceptional service synonymous with the Four Seasons brand, Tamarindo will continue to captivate visitors committed to preserving the essence and beauty of Mexico's Pacific coast.

Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa: Costa Rica

Courtesy of Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa

Among the verdant rainforests of Costa Rica, Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa is an idyllic haven where natural wonders converge with indulgent relaxation. Renowned for its geothermal hot springs, this resort offers a truly unique experience, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the therapeutic waters sourced from the nearby Arenal Volcano. The resort's luxurious accommodations blend harmoniously with the surrounding landscape, providing a serene retreat after days filled with exploring waterfalls and rainforest adventures. The spa beckons visitors to unwind amidst the tranquil melodies of the rainforest, offering holistic treatments, authentic Costa Rican customs, bespoke massages, signature treatments, facials, and access to the natural hot springs. Embracing eco-friendly practices and a strong commitment to sustainability, Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa seamlessly combines luxury, natural splendor, and wellness, ensuring an unforgettable retreat amid the captivating landscapes of Costa Rica.

The rise of wellness travel signifies a shift towards mindful living, emphasizing the importance of self-care and mental health. It's crucial to note that while these resorts offer incredible experiences, wellness is a personal journey, and finding the right approach that resonates with your individual needs is key. As the world continues to navigate the complexities of modern life, the allure of wellness resorts persists, offering an oasis where individuals can pause, recalibrate, and embark on a journey toward becoming the best version of themselves. Money may not be able to buy you happiness, but it can buy you a plane ticket.