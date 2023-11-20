And just like that, the holiday season is fast approaching. Meaning? It’s time to start mapping out your festive party looks. No matter what your social calendar holds this season, dazzling numbers are always a sound outfit choice — think a rhinestone-covered mini dress or sequin midi skirt. However, Tracee Ellis Ross is making a case for a sparkle-less ensemble with her latest wintery all-white look.

On Nov. 19, while promoting her new holiday film, Candy Cane Lane (it’s coming to Prime Video on Dec. 1), Ross posted a behind-the-scenes look at one of her press tour outfits, which featured a white blazer and coordinating trousers from Willy Chavarria’s Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection. Underneath her jacket, she opted for a classic white button-down. Of course, though, the star of the show was undeniably her oversized red rose brooch, which also came from the New York-based label’s newest assortment. Much like the model on the runway, Ross broke up her neutral look with the bold, attention-grabbing accessory.

While she usually rocks a statement earring or chunky bracelets on the red carpet, she let the giant floral decal have its moment and chose simple black and white loafers to round out her look. The actor did, however, swipe on bright red lipstick to match her romantic accent.

Ross’ party-ready outfit comes just a few weeks after Willy Chavarria was awarded two accolades in 72 hours. First, on Nov. 4, at the inaugural Latin America Fashion Awards, the creative was named the Designer of the Year. Then, at the CFDA Awards on Nov. 6, he was honored as the 2023 American Menswear Designer of the Year for his unique approach to menswear. All this to say? Don’t be surprised if more celebrities source pieces from the award-winning namesake designer in the coming months.

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment

If a monochromatic set sounds more up your alley than a crystal-embellished mini this holiday season, take style cues from Ross’ latest look with the TZR-approved pieces below.