We’re almost halfway through December, which means your holiday office party is likely right around the corner. While a button-down and trousers always transition nicely from daytime to eveningwear for an office-friendly get-together, if you’re looking to be the best-dressed coworker this season, we recommend taking outfit inspo from your favorite celebrity CEOs. Some of our go-tos? Selena Gomez if we’re in the mood for a flirty matching set; Jennifer Lopez and her penchant for sultry midi dresses; and who could forget Rhode Beauty founder, Hailey Bieber who recently styled a festive Ferragamo mini dress for her office holiday party.

On Dec. 13, the founder shared a behind-the-scenes look at her Rhode soirée with her 50 million Instagram followers, which included a carousel of vintage photobooth shots, closeups of her coquette-themed decor, and in true Bieber fashion, multiple angles of her holiday-ready ensemble. Complete with a chic high neckline, draping from top to bottom, long sleeves, and a shiny metallic red finish, her Ferragamo number is quite literally the holiday dress of our dreams (and it’s still available to purchase!). The rest of her look was classic Bieber — she accessorized with black sheer tights, pointy black pumps, and eye-catching gold earrings. But the addition we’re still not over? Her statement fur coat.

Bieber teased her fuzzy topper (also from Ferragamo) on Instagram, however, while en route to Funke, a celebrity hotspot in Beverly Hills where the attendees were awaiting her arrival, she gave the paparazzi a more in-depth scan of her red-hot shearling outerwear. Arm-in-arm with her husband, Justin — who looked dapper in a white button-down, a black blazer, and a baseball cap — the model hid her metallic mini under her extravagant jacket and added a pair of sleek sunglasses to round out her OOTN.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge her top-notch beauty choices of the evening as well. She tapped into her viral sugarplum fairy look via shimmery eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and a bold red lip, presumably the Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in the shade Raspberry Jelly. Why not just copy her entire look?

BACKGRID

Bieber has been serving up endless seasonal style inspo ever since the temps first dropped in October, so keep an eye on her IG to see her next take on holiday attire. In the meantime, channel her latest look with the curated edit of styles below. Your coworkers aren’t going to know what hit them.