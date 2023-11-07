ICYMI: Last night, the fashion industry’s biggest designers, stylists, and celebrities gathered at the American Museum of Natural History in New York to attend the 61st annual CFDA Awards. The A-listers, of course, brought their sartorial A-game to the ceremony, including the evening's host, Anne Hathaway (who wowed in not one, but two, designer looks) and Lola Tung (her Balmain mini was definitely a highlight of the evening). But the festivities didn’t stop there. Once the event wrapped up, celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and Lori Harvey headed to football player Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party, after doing a quick outfit change, of course.

Harvey, for one, decided to trade the glamorous furry Luar (from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 show) set she wore on the red carpet for a well-executed pants-free outfit consisting of a Pink Floyd band tee tucked into a pair of black hot pants. For a bit of warmth — it was only 55 degrees in the Big Apple last evening — the Yevrah Swim founder layered a pair of sheer tights underneath her undies and added a pair of pointy toe pumps. From there, she spiced up the combination with a sparkling two-tiered diamond necklace and matching earrings.

Meanwhile, EmRata swapped her Tory Burch mini for metallic brown turtleneck mini dress featuring a subtle free-the-nip moment. Kim Kardashian checked into Beckham Jr.’s get-together shortly after Ratajkowski, in a plunging black maxi from Chrome Hearts; its cross motif matched the halterneck LBD (also from the label) that she wore on the red carpet a few hours earlier. And Ashley Graham, much like Harvey, opted for a style that showed off her legs. The model traded out her custom Diane von Furstenberg polka-dot dress for a mesh midi which she paired with high-waisted underwear and a matching lacy bra.

I don’t know about you, but last night really made me want to get dressed up to go out. You too? If so, start by channeling Harvey’s after-party look with the sultry styles below.