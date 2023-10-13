Julia Fox’s eccentric street style and controversial Fashion Week looks always leave us speechless, but we’ve yet to see her unique approach to press tour attire. While promo pros like Anne Hathaway and Kerry Washington usually lean toward timeless stealth wealth matching sets and midi dresses, when Fox announced her new memoir, Down the Drain, we knew she’d take her looks to a new, unpredictable level. For the latest interview on her NYC promotional trail on Oct. 12, Fox wore a ruffled thong over bloomer-esque pants, which happens to be just one of her many boundary-breaking numbers from this week.

Before heading into The Sherri Show on Thursday morning, the Uncut Gems alum posed for photographers outside of the studios in Chelsea. Fox channeled the viral cottagecore trend in a Victorian-era-inspired outfit, which included a puff-sleeved bandeau top, low-waisted capri pants, and of course, the aforementioned exposed frilly underwear. She accessorized her sultry look with romantic accents, including Marc Jacobs croc-embossed platform booties (her go-to footwear during Fashion Month festivities), sheer opera gloves, and a heart-shaped handbag.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In addition to her all-white ensemble, Fox’s fashion rounds began earlier this week when she donned three more headline-making looks. On Oct. 11, she stopped by the Drew Barrymore Show in menswear separates straight out of the ‘80s power suit era, complete with an oversized gray blazer, matching culotte shorts, knee-high Steve Madden boots, and a comically large briefcase.

For an interview on The View on Wednesday, the star chose a matching studded corset top and a maxi skirt, which she paired with the same brown Steve Madden boots and a distressed top handle bag. Fox kicked off her junket the day before with a book-signing event at the infamous NYC book shop, The Strand. While meeting fans and signing copies, the new author wore another leather set. This time it featured a padded motorcycle jacket with muscle detailing, micro mini shorts of the same dark brown shade, and a stiletto-looking handbag from Syro that matched the silhouette of the same knee-high boots she’s been wearing all week. She’s permanently rewriting the rules of press tour fashion with each appearance and we can’t to see what she steps out in next.

(+) Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/3

If you keep track of Fox's jaw-dropping 'fits, you know exposed underwear is a mainstay in her collection, so keep an eye on the rest of her press tour schedule to see if she chooses another ruffled pair or opts for something more lacy.