In the last year, fire-engine red has dominated nearly every facet of the fashion world: outerwear, shoes, handbags, and even hosiery. Though the intense shade doesn’t appear to be losing steam anytime soon (at least not if the style set has anything to say about it), it is about to have some competition. On Dec. 7, Pantone named Peach Fuzz, a “compassionate and nurturing” hue sitting between pink and orange, as the 2024 Color of the Year. This announcement marks the global color authority’s 25th year partaking in the annual program — so it’s safe to assume designers and fashion insiders alike will embrace the soft, pastel shade with gusto. And fortunately, you needn’t wait months to start injecting it into your closet, as there’s a host of peachy looks to shop out there right now.

But before we dive into the assortment of styles, a bit more about the company’s shade selection: “At a time of turmoil in many aspects of our lives, our need for nurturing, empathy and compassion grows ever stronger as does our imaginings of a more peaceful future,” the press release said, continuing, “A warm and cozy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others and the feeling of sanctuary this creates, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz presents a fresh approach to a new softness.” The statement goes on to explain how the shade evokes feelings of tenderness while also “communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration.”

Thrilled about Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year? Get ahead of the curve by shopping the peach pieces ahead.