Up Your Evening Wear Game With These Going Out Sets

Bonus: They’ll give you more time for hair and makeup.

The Look Of The Holidays
Ready or not, holiday party invites are coming in hot. Let’s see... a neighbor down the block already sent over the date for their annual festive fete, didn’t they? (They’re so on it every year!) And perhaps a friend just hit up your crew’s group message, asking everyone their thoughts on getting together for a gift exchange this year. In addition to showing up to said occasions with your mom’s secret artichoke dip recipe in your hands, having an outfit that makes a bold entrance never hurts, either. But because this season is notoriously hectic, your holiday party outfits may wind up being a day-before (or, let’s be honest, day-of) decision. This is where matching sets come to the rescue. The one-and-done look takes the guesswork out of getting ready for the evening — really, you can throw it on and head out the door in two minutes flat.

When choosing a co-ord for your upcoming holiday affair, there are multiple routes you can take. First, consider a sequined or metallic outfit. What’s a festive soirée without a little shimmer, after all? And for those who never sacrifice style for comfort, turn your attention to matchy knit pieces. Though the fabric may sound too casual for an evening get-together, a high-shine statement earring and dressy flats can easily zhuzh up the fashion girl-loved look.

A word to the wise: To get the most bang for your buck, try reworking your two-piece looks with other separates. For example? Wear the top with, say, trousers for one event and the bottoms with another blouse for your next get-together.

Scroll ahead to find 10 party-perfect matching sets you’ll look fa-la-la-bulous (sorry) in.

Isabel Marant Étoile
Delfi Top
$450
This sequin disco ball-looking top, which has a matching skirt, is just begging to be worn on a glamorous outing.
Banana Republic
Alyse Relaxed Velvet Blazer
$280
Deep green + plush velvet = holiday perfection. Take this blazer and pants pairing up a notch by adding a pair of fancy Mary Janes, and all that’s missing is a cup of spiked egg nog.
Tularosa
Variegated Rib Cardi
$158
See! This matching knit cardi and pants look has plenty of party potential, doesn’t it? The secret to elevating the outfit is accessorizing with high-shine pieces, like a megawatt crystal necklace and metallic handbag. And if it's chilly out, consider topping off the outfit with a toasty faux fur style.
Autumn Adeigbo
Beverly Skirt
$395
This skin-baring plaid set (here’s the top) will see you through swanky holiday-themed bashes, birthday gatherings for the Scorpios and Sagittarius’ in your life, and stay in rotation when January hits.
Interior
The Gertrude Trousers
$950
Is a sequin set a bit too bold for your liking? Perhaps a romantic lace look, like this two-piece option from Interior, will better align with your personal style. From there, inject some color into the outfit via jewel-toned flats.