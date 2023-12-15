Holiday dressing oftentimes calls for shades of emerald green and ruby red, embellished dresses, feather accents, and crystal-covered jewelry. However, this season the fashion crowd is opting for a fresh, modern, and slightly more subtle (but still just as impactful) trend: metallic accessories. Futuristic silver and gold pieces can add a shine to your celebratory looks that will feel festive, but in a less obvious way. Even better? You will easily be able to recycle these items in the new year without looking like you raided your December party wardrobe.

Leading fashion houses are setting the tone for this elevated going out look. Just look to Gucci, which is offering its coveted handbags in bold silver, or Ferragamo — the brand has gilded more than a few of its timeless offerings with glossy, reflective surfaces. Meanwhile, Bottega Veneta is taking its signature Intrecciato texture to the next level by way of purses woven with gleaming leather strands.

So why not spice up a little black dress with a silver heel? Or complement a shimmery number with a coordinating clutch on New Year’s Eve? ‘Tis the season for it, after all.

Below, add some dazzle to your winter wardrobe with the shiniest picks of the moment.