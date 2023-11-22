Dua Lipa has officially entered her new era. Since she wiped her Instagram feed clean with the drop of her latest song, “Houdini,” last month, the singer has been on a sartorial roll, serving up one top-notch look after another. For starters, on Nov. 16, Lipa walked the red carpet at the 2023 Variety Power Of Women Awards in a festive red Vivianne Westwood gown (which, yes, matched her new fiery hair). That same night, she made her way over to the GQ Men Of The Year party in a ‘90s-inspired black slip dress. And now, Lipa posted a sultry pantless outfit on Instagram, proving no look is off-limits for the fashion chameleon.

On Nov. 22, Lipa took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her Tokyo trip, where she’s celebrating her chart-topping song’s release. In the first image of the carousel, Lipa is seen frolicking around the city, wearing the aforementioned no-pants outfit. Yes, in lieu of trousers, she tapped into the risqué trend with a pair of barely-there hot pants. Then, on top, the musician donned office-approved separates, including an oversized gray blazer, white button-down, and maroon tie. For extra warmth, she slipped into a pair of semi-sheer tights and knee-high boots.

What other stellar outfits did she share in the IG post? Well, for another night out in the city, Lipa traded her corporate-looking pieces for a chic little black dress, complete with a thigh-high slit. And because it’s quite chilly in Tokyo right now, she rounded out her ensemble with a statement-making fuzzy zebra trench coat. Finally, the A-lister went with another pair of knee-high black boots and accessorized with the same crimson crossbody bag from her first look above.

If you’re on board with Lipa’s approach to the celebrity-approved no-pants trend, shop the assortment of looks below. Style tip: Be sure to throw tights into the mix, too, because it’s only getting colder out.