Dua Lipa Kickstarted Her New Era With A Sultry Pantless Look
We’re so here for it.
Dua Lipa has officially entered her new era. Since she wiped her Instagram feed clean with the drop of her latest song, “Houdini,” last month, the singer has been on a sartorial roll, serving up one top-notch look after another. For starters, on Nov. 16, Lipa walked the red carpet at the 2023 Variety Power Of Women Awards in a festive red Vivianne Westwood gown (which, yes, matched her new fiery hair). That same night, she made her way over to the GQ Men Of The Year party in a ‘90s-inspired black slip dress. And now, Lipa posted a sultry pantless outfit on Instagram, proving no look is off-limits for the fashion chameleon.
On Nov. 22, Lipa took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her Tokyo trip, where she’s celebrating her chart-topping song’s release. In the first image of the carousel, Lipa is seen frolicking around the city, wearing the aforementioned no-pants outfit. Yes, in lieu of trousers, she tapped into the risqué trend with a pair of barely-there hot pants. Then, on top, the musician donned office-approved separates, including an oversized gray blazer, white button-down, and maroon tie. For extra warmth, she slipped into a pair of semi-sheer tights and knee-high boots.
What other stellar outfits did she share in the IG post? Well, for another night out in the city, Lipa traded her corporate-looking pieces for a chic little black dress, complete with a thigh-high slit. And because it’s quite chilly in Tokyo right now, she rounded out her ensemble with a statement-making fuzzy zebra trench coat. Finally, the A-lister went with another pair of knee-high black boots and accessorized with the same crimson crossbody bag from her first look above.
If you’re on board with Lipa’s approach to the celebrity-approved no-pants trend, shop the assortment of looks below. Style tip: Be sure to throw tights into the mix, too, because it’s only getting colder out.