Every year as the holidays approach, along with picking out presents for my loved ones, I make sure to buy myself a little something special to open on Christmas morning (OK, let’s be honest, as soon as UPS drops it off on my stoop). In 2021, for instance, I invested in a Coach handbag. And last year, I chose a luxe new fragrance from Chanel — Coco Mademoiselle, for anyone wondering. As for this season? I’m already planning on “surprising” myself with a new lingerie set from Jennifer Lopez’s first lineup with Intimissimi. And thanks to Lopez’s looks from the collection’s launch party, I know exactly which pieces to pick and how to style them as both underwear and outerwear.

On Oct. 19, the actor celebrated the unveiling of her “This Is Me...Now” capsule collection in not one but two glamorous outfits, both of which featured subtle peek-a-boo moments that showed off her new lingerie. Lopez, who is Intimissimi’s latest global brand ambassador, first arrived at the Los Angeles event in a see-through midi dress from Zuhair Murad’s Pre-Fall 2023 runway. The “On The Floor” singer complemented the feminine piece with a beige bodysuit from Intimissimi, which she playfully revealed for a photo op, as seen below. The finishing touch? Jimmy Choo’s crystal-embellished pumps.

BFA x Calzedonia Group x Jason Sean Weiss

After watching models walk the runway in her newest designs, J.Lo swapped her sheer midi for a black-and-white set fresh off Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway at Paris Fashion Week last month. The miniskirt from the two-piece look boasted floral buttons that cascaded down the front. From there, the botanical motif continued onto her top in a more extravagant way — the cropped cardigan was enlivened with realistic-looking white roses. She left the knit open to offer a sneak peek at her lacy black bra underneath. Finally, Lopez completed her second outfit of the night with classic Christian Louboutin heels.

BFA x Calzedonia Group x Jason Sean Weiss

If you’re drawn to J.Lo’s latest looks too, consider treating yourself to the products below. (Happy holidays to you!)