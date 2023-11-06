(Shopping)

Kickstart Holiday Party Season With These 7 Sparkly Dress Trends

Styles you’ll take a shine to.

sparkly dress
The Look Of The Holidays
It’s hard to believe, but fall is in full swing, and the end of the year is just around the corner. This means a steadily growing anticipation of all the festive gatherings to come — and, naturally, deciding on what to wear to each of them. So if your social calendar is already beginning to fill up with seasonal outings, we suggest stocking up on the MVP of the holiday party wardrobes: sparkly dresses.

“It's all about the magic they bring to a moment. Sparkly dresses have ... a dreamlike quality to them that transports you to a reality of fantasy and allure,” says Jannine Vinci. Her line Oseree, co-founded with Isabella Cavallin is known for its bold collection of dresses adorned in light-catching embellishment like sequins, glitter, and crystals. Cavallin agrees with Vinci, noting that shimmering and glittering styles have a canny way of changing your state of mind the second you slip them on. “It's not just about the aesthetic but also the way they make you feel: confident, charming, and ready to take on the night,” she says.

One surefire way to get the look? “Sequins are a classic choice that never goes out of style,” Vinci notes. But of course, even if you’re not a fan of sequins, there are still plenty of equally eye-catching materials to choose from — more on that below! Keep scrolling for a rather glitzy guide to getting dressed up these next few months.

Sequins

Perhaps the most ubiquitous of shiny dresses are of the sequined variety — but they are enduring for a reason! “Their shimmer and texture instantly evoke a sense of celebration, making them perfect for holiday parties,” Cavallin says. You can opt for a neutral-hued option to keep things slightly pared-back, or go for head-to-toe color for a full-on statement.

Simkhai
Natalina Dress
$895
Vince
Lucite Metallic Sequin Slip Dress
$595
Mango
Sequin Dress
$80
Bardot
Veronia Long Sleeve Sequin Dress
$179
Rixo
Samantha Dress
$445

Paillettes

Traditionally speaking, sequins are small and have a hole in the center where they are stitched onto fabric. On the other hand, the paillette tends to be larger (sometimes in a disc shape) with no hole in the center. These can be sewn on in overlapping rows for a fun effect that catches the light just so, making them the perfect material for dancing all night.

Oseree
Disco Sequins Dress
$355
$254
Rotate
Sequins Mini Slip Dress
€240
Christopher John Rogers
Pailette Dress
$4,725
Paco Rabanne
Mixed Metal Palette Mini Dress
$4,290
The New Arrivals
Phoenix
$840

Rhinestones & Crystals

If you’re on the hunt for glimmering piece that doesn’t feel too precious, go for rhinestone and crystal accents. These dresses tend to feel a bit edgier and aren’t as overtly shiny as sequins or paillettes. To tie the whole look together, accessorize with metallic heels.

Markarian
Lavinia Dress
$3,195
Self Portrait
Rhinestone Fishnet Midi Dress
$700
PatBo
Hand Beaded Rhinestone Netted Mini
$895
Diotima
Crystal Embellished Open Knit Maxi Dress
$1,495
Area
Crystal Embellished Mini Dress
$1,595

Glitter

If you want something that shimmers and shines with every turn, a glitter effect is a good way to go. Ready to take things up a notch? Double down on celebratory embellishment by opting for a design with feathers or fringe as well.

Ramy Brook
Ana Metallic Mini Dress
$495
Johanna Ortiz
Impala Dancing Metallic Dress
$995
LAPOINTE
Metallic Jersey Dress With Feathers
$2,250
Nensi Dojaka
Cutout Glittered Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress
$1,087
Simon Miller
Tiara Dress
$395

Metallic

A perennial classic, a slinky metallic dress is both sultry and sophisticated. And while a timeless silver or gold silhouettes will always work well for a December affair, these’s also plenty of rainbow bright iterations worth trying this season.

Tove
Kerrie Dress
$1,109
Banana Republic
Maxime Metallic Dress
$200
Batsheva
Square Neck Mini Prairie Dress in Ballerina Pink Holographic
$325
Zara
Metallic Strapless Dress
$60
Anna Sui
Metallic Faux Leather Minidress
$505

Disco Ball

There’s no better time of year to channel a disco ball than during the holidays, and silver dresses crafted from materials such as sequins, mirrored panels, and tinsel are all fabulous and fun to wear. Since this is such a strong look, keep the rest of your outfit simple with a silver, strappy heel.

Simon Miller
Sequin Sculpty Dress
$495
Delfi Collective
Sequin Halter Mini Dress
$368
Des Phemmes
Tulle Embroidered Mini Slip Dress
$985
16Arlington
Solare Dress
$1,490
LaQuan Smith
Sequin Gown
$3,000

Fun Fringe

Imbue your holiday party style with the spirit of the 1920s with a shiny dress that shakes and shimmies with you all night. This sparkly look is best-suited for get-togethers that end with a spin on the dance floor (for obvious reasons). And if you want to wear yours to more staid a cocktail party? Just layer a black boxy blazer on top.

Cult Gaia
Mara Dress
$898
The Attico
Avery Dress
$3,200
$2,400
J.Crew
Fringe Trim Sheath Dress
$268
Retrofete
Nalu Dress
$495
Naeem Kahn
Fringe Cutout Mini Dress
$5,995
$2,398