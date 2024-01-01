January is one of those months that sneaks up on you. Each year, around the end of December, you’re most likely holding onto the remaining holiday vibes, lounging around in your PJs for days on end, when — bam! — it’s December 31 and the looming pressure to upgrade your life starts to rear its ugly head. Now, don’t get us wrong, January offers its own variety of good vibes, too. The first month of the year can serve as an automatic fresh start to your life — you know, “new year, new me” and all that cheesy goodness. This means it’s also a perfect time to refresh your entire wardrobe. While we may not be able to help you limit your screen time or drink more water, TZR can assist you on the fashion front.

Just like you would your personal and professional life, you should consider setting resolutions for your street style in 2024. Do you hope to wear more colorful designs in the new year? Consider an unconventional pair of pink knee-high boots styled with an equally striking monochrome coat. Or, on the opposite end of the spectrum, if you’re looking to embrace more timeless, elevated basics, shop celebrity-approved labels like DÔEN and Khaite. And if your goals lie somewhere in between the two extremes, there are options on this list to help make those resolutions a reality as well.

Below, explore 31 chic outfit ideas for January sourced directly from some of TZR’s favorite influencers. And to take the stress out of channeling the looks, we included must-have products for each outfit so all you have to do is press “add to cart.”

Statement Knee-Highs

It can be oh-so-easy to slip into the habit of wearing non-stop neutrals in arguably the dreariest month of the year. Fight the urge on the footwear front with these hot pink knee-high boots from Balenciaga.

Lacy Long-Sleeve

Sure, the sheer trend was easier to tap into in warmer temps, however, who are you to back away from a sartorial challenge? With this Rabanne see-through top, the styling possibilities are endless, but our go-to formula would be to pair it with a variety of cold weather-friendly separates, starting with oversized leather pants and an extravagant peacoat.

Sultry Stockings

The easiest way to make your favorite fall or even summer separates work for colder weather? Chunky socks or tights. And while black and white pairs are more universally classic options, don’t be afraid to step out of the box with your stocking selections.

Different Denim

Are your trusty jeans feeling a bit outdated as we head into the new year? Treat yourself to a denim refresh with an avant garde pair, topped with some fringe.

Rugby Roulette

Fronted by Taylor Swift herself, rugby shirt dresses are back and chicer than ever. Take style cues from the “Cruel Summer” singer’s preppy aesthetic with a striped silhouette, like this maxi number from Rosetta Getty.

Layers On Layers

With the weather being so unpredictable (why is it still 50 degrees?), throwing on a simple puffer jacket over your outfit simply won’t do. You need to be able to add or subtract as many pieces as possible, given the fluctuating forecasts. So, layer up, starting with a chunky knit as your base.

Unique Headpieces

Who doesn’t love a cute beanie and a coordinating puffer combo in winter? However, for slightly more formal occasions, choose a more elevated headpiece to bundle up without sacrificing any sartorial points — think: a fur cossack hat.

Fabulous Faux Fur

According to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s pre-Christmas getaway to Aspen, loud luxury is in. And the wintery essential you need to channel the maximalist vibes, is an attention-grabbing faux fur coat.

Double Leather

There are few co-ords quite as polished as a leather-on-leather duo. Need proof? Look no further than this Madewell midi skirt.

Cozy Quiet Luxury

A quiet luxury-inspired ensemble is incomplete without a timeless, neutral handbag. Winter-ify your Sofia Richie Grainge-esque look with a carry-all topped with shearling.

Glam Gloves

A pair of black waterproof gloves are an absolute necessity for people living in harsh winter conditions. However, with the warm weather streak we’re having, they’re not needed (yet). So, instead go a glitzier route with colorful leather gloves.

Bulky Balaclava

Endorsed by a majority of the fashion-focused celebrity set as well as the industry’s most notable designers, an eccentric balaclava is the piece that’s missing in your January roundup.

A Touch Of Tweed

On a mission to spice up a turtleneck and jeans this season? A shimmery tweed jacket will help you do just that.

Standout Scarf

While a skinny scarf will evoke a ‘90s feel to your final fit, if you’re aiming for a more of-the-moment shawl, choose a chunky version from Acne Studios.

Chunky Top, Itty-Bitty Bottoms

The secret to adapting your favorite mini skirts for January temps? Combat the frosty wind with an oversized sweater and maybe layer on tights while you’re at it.

A Festive Vest

If you’re still holding onto the last bit of the holidays (and your decorations aren’t going anywhere anytime soon), source your holiday party-selections once more. Take a cute plaid vest, for example, and dress it down with off-duty jeans and an oversized cardigan.

Bundled-Up Without Bottoms

Need some courage to style a pantless look this January? Draw inspiration straight from this season’s fall/winter runway. Specifically Miu Miu’s collection, which featured barely-there boy shorts paired with matching sheer tights for extra comfort.

Sequin Streak

If you’re all sequined out after the holiday festivities, keep scrolling. However, if you’re still looking to get your shimmer fix, these eye-catching high-waisted Ralph Lauren trousers are the way to go.

A Plethora Of Puffers

Want to channel the Princess Diana-approved aprés-ski aesthetic without actually having to hit the slopes? A pair of Moon Boots will do the trick.

Goggle-Esque Glasses

Think you don’t need a proper pair of sunglasses this January? Think again.

A Cape...That’s All

Kendall Jenner broke the internet in early December with her back-to-back capes, the first being from Phoebe Philo and the second from Bottega Veneta. Seeing that the Philo leather cape sold out almost instantly, and the Bottega Veneta version won’t be released until spring, consider this brown Sofia Cashmere cape as a sound replacement.

Couple Of Colorblocks

As much as you might try to fight it, puffer jackets are inevitable this time of year. Instead of avoiding the resurgence (like I tend to do each year), why not embrace it by styling the once “ugly trend” to the fullest.

En Vogue Groutfit

Groutfits are very much back in the style circuit, thanks to celebs like Jennifer Garner that are proving the versatility of the hue.

Day-To-Night Skirt

Regardless of what you wear on top, a billowy maxi skirt like this one from Christopher John Rogers can elevate your look in the snap of a finger. Wear a graphic baby tee and some black pumps and you’ll see what we mean.

Winter Whites

ICYMI, this season, the celebrity set ruled that it’s time to ignore the “no white after Labor Day” fashion rule. Feeling a little rebellious? Copy A-listers like Anne Hathaway, Beyoncé, Sydney Sweeney, and more with an all-white outfit.

Red-Hot Hosiery

If you’re a Gossip Girl devotee, you might’ve been waiting for the day that red tights came back into the high-fashion circuit. Well, lucky for you, that day is officially here and it’s so easy to recreate.

Multiple Bottoms

The skirt over pants layered look caused quite the divide among fashion enthusiasts in 2023. For fans of the circa-2008 outfit formula, keep it going in 2024.

Form-Fitting Knits

For those mornings when it’s too cold to put together a full-fledged ‘fit, just pop on a versatile knit maxi like this one from DÔEN.

A Quilted Co-Ord

Just want to curl up in bed but have a busy day ahead? Just take your comforter with you in the form of a goose down quilt top. Bonus points if you have matching bottoms.

A Vacay-Ready Duffle

Fashion muses like Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian have declared 2024 the year of the gigantic handbag. Whether you’re packing for a weekend getaway or just heading into the office, a massive duffle will hold every essential need while still serving a lewk.

Monochrome Must-Haves

All this hot pink ensemble is missing is a pair of matching Mary Janes to round out the ultra-feminine feel of the monochromatic moment.