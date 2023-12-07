No one puts together luxe off-duty ensembles quite like Kendall Jenner — with the help of celebrity stylist Dani Michelle, of course. Whether she’s pumping gas in $10,000 Bottega Veneta knee-high boots or meeting up with her beau Bad Bunny in a suede jacket from The Row, time and time again, the model’s street style ensembles are over-the-top chic. But on Dec. 6, the model truly outdid herself. While strolling around West Hollywood on a low-key shopping spree, Jenner was pictured wearing a black leather caped bomber jacket from — dun, dun, dun — Phoebe Philo. In fact, her whole ensemble came from the fashion industry veteran’s new namesake label, which, after much anticipation from the style set, dropped at the end of October.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 818 Tequila founder was seen with best friends Fai Khadra and Travis Bennett on Melrose Place, making pit stops at luxury boutiques like The Row — because where else? For the outing, Jenner bundled up on top, donning the intriguing leather topper. The oversized, voluminous poncho-looking silhouette includes a high neckline and cuffed sleeves. From there, she teamed the sumptuous piece with Philo’s ultra-roomy white jeans. Naturally, Jenner’s accents were just as chic: She wore pointy black heels as well as the label’s chocolate brown calf hair Kit Cabas bag (which is still available to shop for a cool $4,800).

BACKGRID

For those unfamiliar with Philo’s newest venture, her latest texture-heavy designs — which were a long time coming, given that she stepped away from the fashion world for five years — are basically catnip for style connoisseurs. And rightfully so: Philo is known as one of the industry’s most influential designers, thanks to the minimal yet conversation-starting looks she created at Celine during her tenure.

Phoebe Philo

Swooning over Jenner’s latest off-duty designer ensemble? Though the styles are currently unavailable (save for the super soft bag), TZR found a handful of luxe black and white pieces below to help you channel the look in your own way. But should you be eager to get your hands on a Phoebe Philo piece, watch out for another drop.