As holiday festivities wind down and a new year kicks off, a different phase of winter begins. You’re most likely turning the thermostat up a few degrees, starting new projects at work, and recovering from the past few busy months. Overall, January, February, and early March are a slightly less aesthetically pleasing time than the always dreamy December. These months are also trickier seasons to dress for, as you’re most likely trading out your wool-blend pea coats and trenches — which elevate most any look — for outfits topped with a chunky puffer jacket. However, fear not, because, the myth that pouffy outerwear can’t be cute is just that: a myth. With the right styling techniques, the outsize silhouette can be just as chic, if not more so, than any other type of topper.

For the fashion week crowd, puffer coats have been a coveted item for quite a few years now (remember when Balenciaga coronated it as a must-have for Fall 2016?). Most recently, it was a surprising show-stealer outside the Spring/Summer 2024 runway shows: see model Richie Shazam, who posed for photographers in a yellow puffer with black fur trim paired with a coordinating down mini skirt during Paris Fashion Week. And just a few days prior, rapper Mirani went for head-to-toe polka-dot separates, including an eye-catching white and black squishy oversized coat. All this is to say? Never underestimate the style’s sartorial power.

(+) Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Do you, too, want a jacket that can protect you from harsh conditions while still serving a lewk? Read on for inspiration on how to style puffer jackets, sourced straight from the cold weather-ready wardrobes of TZR’s favorite digital creators.

Maxi Impact

Need proof the piece can go with anything? Pull out your favorite summery maxi skirt from the back of your closet and style it with a puffer in the same color family. And if you’re a fan of a dramatic outfit reveal (who isn’t?), layer a cheeky graphic tee underneath. If you aren’t dealing with snow, swap your all-weather boots for slip-on sneakers from Wales Bonner.

Cropped & Chic

Calling all short shirt loyalists: Not in the mood to give up a midriff moment once the temperature drops? Well, with a cropped puffer jacket, you don’t have to. Order this noir number from Khrisjoy and possibly even size down if you’re looking to show off a little extra skin. Bundle up with the rest of your additions, including a cashmere turtleneck, cinched utility pants, and knee-high statement boots.

Prints, Please

There comes a time every winter when the gray skies just don’t seem to part. But while you may be tempted to lean into neutral colors these days, the dopamine dressing trend, a.k.a. wearing colors that spark happiness, is a better way to lift your mood. What’s more smile-inducing than a cotton candy-pink chevron puffer paired with cozy pajama-esque bottoms? Royal blue boots and a matching handbag to round out the look — that’s what.

Hang Loose

If a storm’s a-brewing, pair your most protective knee-length parka with a pair of cargo pants — for example, these pocket-heavy cargo trousers from The Attico. Still not enough coverage? Slip on a skin-tight turtleneck and your coziest shearling boots for your commute — you can always switch them inside to something more fun, like hot pink sneakers from Ninety-Nine Products.

Monochromatic Moment

As an avid skier, Princess Diana was ever the puffer jacket enthusiast. Even when she wasn’t on the slopes she’d incorporate them into her off-duty street style, often opting for monochromatic matching sets. Whether you’re hitting a snow-covered mountain this season or just looking to channel the royal’s penchant for the aprés-ski aesthetic, consider a blue-gray puffer jacket from Mackage — complete with a cashmere lining for extra warmth — coordinating leggings, a knit beanie, and water resistant boots.

Fun & Festive

For the hardcore holiday devotees, a red and green color combo is just what they need to maintain the festive vibes far beyond December 25. The best part about this green, cream, and navy blue puffy jacket from Splits 59? Pair it with a red scarf, and you’re instantly in a seasonal state of mind. But without the crimson knit? It’s still a sporty chic outerwear option with endless versatility.

Think Pink

With the Barbie press tour taking place over July, fans only got to see Margot Robbie’s summery approach to the iconic doll. However, if its release date was pushed back to Christmas Day? We have no doubt she’d style a baby pink puffer like this one from Holzweiler overtop a bubblegum turtleneck from Everlane. Instead of the most expected choice of straight-leg jeans and white sneakers, lean even further into the doll’s maximalist style with a denim maxi skirt and multicolor kicks, like these 9060 New Balances.

Keen On Green

Looking to stand out in a sea of black puffers while on your morning coffee run? This grass-colored Marc Jacobs version is a must-have. Finish off your maximalist look with an equally vibrant pair of sunglasses and funky footwear. And on the days when you’re feeling a more reserved look, the button-down jacket is reversible, with a black and white pattern on the other side.