Fashion It girl Blake Lively may not be spending too much time on the Upper East Side these days (IYKYK), but don’t be mistaken: She’s still taking the city by storm. A New York resident (she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, reportedly have two homes in the state, NBD), Lively is constantly treating the Manhattan sidewalks like her own personal runway. And, if you browse through the actor’s cold-weather street style looks, you’ll notice a common thread: She adores a chic coat. Whether Lively is running errands in the West Village or heading to dinner with her famous girl gang, the A-lister always tops off her outfits with a luxe, swoon-worthy jacket.

Though she’s best known for her bold, colorful style, Lively’s coat collection will resonate with all types of dressers — yes, minimalists included. For instance, if you’re partial to a polished, classic look, go for a structured tweed blazer, like the one she wore for a night out in September with pals Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner. Lively has also taken a liken to an oversized fit, often donning a black slouchy style. Or, for those who want a more dramatic look, take a page out of the actor's book and opt for a long, bright trench.

Scroll on to see more of Lively’s best coat outfits from over the years.

Belted Blazer

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Plaid blazers are nothing new, but Lively knows how to make the classic piece feel so fresh. While strolling around Manhattan earlier this month, the actor teamed a belted style with light-wash jeans, brown leather boots, and a denim Chanel bag. It’s giving equestrian vibes, no?

Oversized Coat

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

You can always count on Lively to provide endless errand-running outfit inspiration. Here, she was snapped out and about with her husband, wearing a low-key autumn look. Take a peek inside your closet, and there’s a good chance you already own a similar black topper, hoodie, and jeans.

Structured Silhouette

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

A dinner with your crew calls for a chic outfit, and Lively clearly agrees. While grabbing a bite to eat with Swift and Turner a few months ago, the actor donned a tweed jacket, white cropped top, striped midi skirt, and suede boots. Recreate this look for last-minute fall outings before you get into full holiday mode.

Fluffy Topper

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

There’s no better way to combat the frigid forecast than wearing a fluffy coat — just ask the Gossip Girl alum. For an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2020, Lively styled a cozy, bright blue jacket with an equally vibrant floral dress and red platform heels. The result? A mood-boosting outfit.

Bright Trench

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Who said you can’t style shorts in January? Sure, you may be a tad chilly, but Lively proves it can be done. Follow her lead and style the bottoms with an ankle-length trench coat, a sweater vest, and lace-up boots (a toasty scarf isn’t a bad idea, either).