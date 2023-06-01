At this point, you have to fear Taylor Swift as much as admire her — does the woman ever take a day off? What about sleep? The physical stamina required for her three-hour Eras Tour shows each week would keep most couch-bound, but Swift seems determined to jam-pack as many sessions in the studio as possible in her off-stage time. Fortunately for the fans on perpetual lookout for the star, her walks into Electric Lady double as showcase for all of her best summer outfits, hairstyles, and makeup looks. Taylor Swift’s orange-red lipstick has been a mainstay of her warm-weather beauty collection for a few years now, reliably popping up alongside the temperatures and worn straight into fall.

Swift was spotted heading into her go-to (non-residential) studio on May 31, looking so seasonally-appropriate in a breezy, belted black dress and dark, oversized sunglasses. While her mushroom blonde hair pulled back into a low-hanging updo, ample focus could be placed on her bold lipstick shade. Several degrees warmer and more orange-toned than her once-ubiquitous blood-red lipstick, it’s a shade she’s worn several times before. On her Tumblr, Swift herself shared that she’s a longtime lover of MAC and KVD Beauty liquid lipsticks and, judging by the texture and finish on this look, she’s stayed loyal to her favorite brands.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

At first glance, the lipstick appeared to be a rich, warm nude, something similar to two of her on-the-record go-to shades, MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Back In Vogue, and KVD Beauty’s Double Dare. Shots of Swift in brighter lighting, though, confirm that this is much brighter and more yellow-based, a true, summery orange that adds some unexpected fun to her casual daytime outfit.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s also nearly a perfect match for MAC’s Love Me Liquid Lipstick in My Lips Are Insured. A creamy, horizon-colored orange-red blend with a soft satin finish, it’s a dead-ringer. Couple the shade similarity with Swift’s ongoing commitment to MAC (she’s also an avowed Ruby Woo follower, naturally), and you have the product that could very well be tucked in that brown leather handbag swinging at her side.

Swift is practically synonymous with bold, classic red lipstick, but in recent years, she’s been favoring softer, more subdued colors, especially in more casual capacities.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Maybe 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will feature this new lip color on the cover? Shop the essentials for nailing Swift’s summer makeup below.