The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: Taylor Swift just released her re-recorded 1989 album. Did anyone else stay up past midnight last night listening to it? Apologies to my neighbors, who were forced to hear me sing (err, scream) “Out of The Woods” multiple times. While most of us spent yesterday not-so-patiently waiting for the record’s arrival, the award-winning singer looked cool, calm, and collected while strolling through New York. For the low-key day, Swift wore an oversized rugby shirt, which doubled as a dress.

Specifically, the musician was seen outside Bradley Cooper’s West Village apartment, where her close friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were waiting for her. Swift’s entire look for the occasion seemed to draw inspiration from a preppy outfit formula she often defaulted to almost ten years ago, when 1989 first dropped: think knee-high boots and equestrian-inspired separates, all in fall colors. On top, the “Wildest Dreams” singer took the equine theme literally as her black Stella McCartney shirt dress was embroidered with a horse patch; in lieu of pants she went for a pair of red Prada boots. Swift also flaunted a few of her go-to accessories, including gold diamond studs from Maria Tash, a heart medallion from Foundrae, and a brown Tod’s crossbody bag.

Meanwhile, Lively chose a plethora of fall shades for the Thursday afternoon outing. The Gossip Girl actor layered a grey cardigan over a matching T-shirt, which she styled with wide-leg jeans, chunky slip-on Uggs, and a quilted denim Chanel shoulder bag.

(+) MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images (+) BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

Swift circa 2014. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Later in the day, Swift threw a corduroy Ralph Lauren jacket over her outfit before grabbing a bite to eat at Holiday Bar, a celebrity-approved restaurant she visited on a date night with Travis Kelce earlier this month. Alana Haim joined her at the SoHo hotspot to ring in the new album, wearing a leather jacket and a grey miniskirt.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Since we’re all feeling the 2014 nostalgia today thanks to the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), why not fully commit to the throwback vibes by channeling Swift’s latest look? Shop it below — while playing the album on loop, of course.