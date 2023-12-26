Much like the rest of us, Kate Middleton’s holiday schedule is always jam-packed. Between her various community visits, the holiday soirées she hosts annually, and the many Royal Family walkabouts, November and December are the Princess of Wales’ busiest months, and coincidentally, also the time of year when she shines the most on the fashion front. Each year, like clockwork, her classic suit sets, structured coat dresses, and chic monochromatic moments are always headline makers, leading up to the pièce de résistance on December 25. This year, it was Middleton’s blue bespoke coat from Alexander McQueen that rounded out her holiday wardrobe on a bold note.

In the early hours on Christmas Day, the Princess joined her children, Prince William, as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla on their annual stroll up to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk for mass. Hand-in-hand with Princess Charlotte, Middleton stunned in head-to-toe blue, donning cold weather-friendly separates from some of her go-to labels. Layered under the aforementioned Alexander McQueen cobalt topper — which was synched at the waist and embellished with striking shoulder pads — she wore a slightly darker turtleneck midi dress which matched her suede knee-high boots from Gianvito Rossi. The rest of her ensemble was classic Middleton as well. For accessories, she opted for a felt percher hat in a similar sleek shade, which matched her sapphire drop earrings and coordinating engagement ring, both sourced from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

While vibrant color palettes are a recent development in the royal’s wardrobe, sporting Alexander McQueen designs — specifically the label’s timeless coats — for holiday festivities is a classic Middleton move. At last year’s Christmas Day church service, Middleton went a more traditional and understated route in an olive green jacket from the brand. While this version had a higher neck and pockets on either side of the bodice, the formula was similar to that of her latest look, including comparable suede boots from Gianvito Rossi, an eye-catching hat, and a hidden knitted midi dress.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

If you’re looking to spice up your winter-ready options before the new year, take style cues from Middleton’s most recent outing with the navy items below.