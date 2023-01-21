Even if you’ve never graduated from the bunny hills (no judgment here!), it’s hard to resist a cool ski look. And as alpine-chic styles continue to pick up speed in the fashion industry — labels like Prada, Khaite, and LoveShackFancy have all recently released mountain-ready pieces — perhaps you’re seeking some snow-day ensembles to recreate. Well, look no further than Princess Diana’s ski outfits as they serve as the ultimate inspiration. In fact, the experienced skier’s bold, bright ensembles proved that she was the original queen of the slopes.

Claudia Joseph, author of Diana: A Life in Dresses, weighs in on the royal’s iconic ski style. “She had fun with fashion, which is reflected on the ski slopes,” she tells TZR over the phone. “Most of the things she wore while skiing were bright colors, [which were] very noticeable as people would see her going down the slopes.” Her signature accessories? Cool sunglasses and shiny gold hoops. (Obviously, she was one to dress up her chalet-chic outfits.) “Before then, skiwear might have been a bit boring, and she certainly livened it up,” Joseph adds.

Ahead, find the royal’s four most talked-about ski outfits. Then get ready to hit the slopes in style by recreating her looks with similar products.

Winter Blues

Pool ARNAL/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

In 1993, the princess went for an ultra-bright blue ski suit. She kept the rest of her look pared-back with a white turtleneck, gloves, and boots. To elevate the outfit, Di wore her signature gold hoops.

Print Play

Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Always one to experiment with fashion, Princess Diana wore a purplish-blue and black jacket and leopard print black leggings on the mountains in 1994. To protect her eyes from the sun, she opted for a pair of sleek square-shaped frames.

Puffer Power

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Clearly, the princess wasn’t afraid to sport eye-catching hues. While on a ski trip in Austria in 1994, she rocked a fire-engine red puffer. Di decided on black separates for the rest of her performance-proof ensemble.

All-Star Style

Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

The style icon turned heads in a purple and green striped snowsuit, complete with a cute star on the zipper. To finish off, she wore a hot pink turtleneck and gloves in the same shade. This ski look, in particular, was perhaps her most playful one.