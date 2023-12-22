I have a bone to pick with whoever declared wearing white after Labor Day a big fashion no-no. You’re telling me that, 141 years ago, someone ruled that, past a certain point in September, we have to pack up all of our favorite white separates and keep them under lock and key until the following summer? Because of this notorious fashion rule, many have missed out on plenty of stellar winter white outfits — but it seems the celebrity set is looking to change the status quo this season. Yes, lately, A-listers are making up for lost time and ignoring the once-sartorial taboo by donning a plethora of chic, blanc looks.

One of the fashion muses spearheading the winter whites resurgence is Anne Hathaway, who has worn a monochromatic white moment four separate times since early September. From posh mini dresses to baggy utility pants, the style icon has found multiple ways to incorporate winter whites into her camera-ready aesthetic, whether she’s interviewing on a late-night talk show or walking the red carpet. The timeless formula works well for informal purposes, too. Beyoncé herself tapped into the shade with a medley of laid-back outfit formulas as she celebrated the start of the holiday season at the beginning of December. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

If you’re breaking the cycle of ditching your white outfits each September, never fear, TZR is here. Scroll on for all the celebrity outfit inspo you need to take the wintery plunge and look incredible while doing so.

Kate Middleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Always a fan of a statement suit set, Middleton slipped on her winter whites for her annual “Together At Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey. If you have a formal office party or a family-friendly get-together on the calendar this season, channel the royal’s polished and pristine monochromatic moment with your own assortment of coordinating ivory separates. The Princess of Wales went for some of her tried-and-true labels, including trousers from Holland Cooper and a cashmere crewneck from Kiltane. For your own take, consider adding this gold-handle Bottega Veneta bag and slightly darker Saint Laurent pumps for a bit of contrast.

Anne Hathaway

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

ICYMI, the actor has been hard at work on an elongated press tour for her film Eileen since the end of November and has been on a stark white streak as of late. During her promotional run, the Academy Award winner sported an adorable bell-sleeve dress from Michael Kors, surprisingly grungy Des Phemmes looks, and a bedazzled bustier. Our favorite thus far? Her Anna Quan mini dress and boucle blazer combo. She accessorized with classic Hathaway accents: Christian Louboutin pumps and a medley of Bvlgari bling.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Even before Thanksgiving, Ross was feeling the holiday spirit. While promoting her new movie, Candy Cane Lane, the actor sourced fresh-off-the-runway white-on-white pieces from Willy Chavarria’s Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection. Mirroring the model’s presentation look, she topped her oversized blazer with an enormous floral brooch, which added a bit of color to the final ‘fit. Copy her promo-ready ensemble by pressing “add to cart” on this similar rose embellishment from Anthropologie. And maybe even swipe on a bold red lip to lean even further into the festive vibes.

Sydney Sweeney

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sweeney has always been an It girl to watch on the style front, but in 2023, she just about elevated herself to icon status with all the top-notch looks she wore. The press tour outfits she styled to promote her new rom-com Anyone But You in particular have kept our attention of late. One of the nine looks she wore in under 72 hours was an all-white Schiaparelli sweater set, complete with a maxi skater skirt and a cropped turtleneck. She rounded out her look with a number of sleek accessories, also from the atelier, including statement gold cuffs, eye-catching teardrop earrings, and pointy boots adorned with the label’s signature keyhole motif.

Hailey Bieber

You truly can’t go wrong with a black-and-white ensemble when it comes to seasonal styling. Use Bieber, a.k.a. fashion’s resident cool-girl, as your blueprint. The Rhode Skin founder took a different approach to winter whites by sprinkling an array of black accessories in to contrast her ivory Khaite mini dress. She opted for pointed-toe pumps from Balenciaga, a nylon Prada mini bag, and a velvet hair bow that cemented her affinity for all things coquette. And her stunning berry lip color? Why, that’s none other than the Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in the shade Raspberry Jelly. You’re welcome.

Beyoncé

There’s absolutely nothing Beyoncé can’t make chic — even a pair of baggy, off-duty sweatpants. Breaking up her run of disco-glam gowns and designer custom creations for premiere events for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, the style icon went a more laid-back route by donning high-waisted Wardrobe.NYC track pants and a hooded tank from ALAÏA for a rare date night with Jay-Z. She added a flair of drama to the final ‘fit via a faux fur Max Mara coat, a metallic miniaudiere from Brandon Blackwood, and paparazzi-blocking black shades. Get “COZY” with the selection of relaxed styles below.