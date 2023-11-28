Jennifer Garner is no novice when it comes to press tour looks. The award-winning actor takes a routine Hollywood affair and turns it into the ultimate sartorial competition — she’s a pro at churning out multiple outfits in under 24 hours. So, whenever Garner has a new project on the docket, you can expect various outfit changes to flood your timeline on a random weekday (see: the five ensembles she wore for The Last Thing He Told Me on April 11). This week, Garner is on a press tour for her upcoming holiday film, Family Switch, and her looks are, unsurprisingly, next-level good.

On Nov. 27, Garner kicked off her promo rounds in New York. She arrived at ABC Studios on the Upper West Side for her first interview of the week — a sit-down with the hosts of The View. For the Monday morning taping, she donned luxe cold weather-friendly separates. On top, Garner opted for a light gray turtleneck, perfect for the 30-degree weather in the Big Apple. Then, for the bottom half of her look, she slipped into a knit miniskirt in a slightly darker shade.

While her skirt accentuated the preppy feel of the look, it was Garner’s accessories that took the outfit to dark academia status. She slipped on black sheer tights, which she paired with croc-embossed pumps from Saint Laurent. The actor even sported her signature chunky black glasses for the occasion.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The day after debuting her all-gray outfit — or groufit, if you will — on Nov. 28, Garner was seen wearing a brighter top, yet the entire look was equally as autumnal. For starters, the 13 Going on 30 alum wore a long-sleeve yellow blouse with a sheer tie around the neck. As for her bottoms, she traded her flared mini for a brown leather midi skirt. Lastly, Garner chose the same Saint Laurent heels, except for this outing, she selected a brown version to match her skirt.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

While Garner continues promoting her new film, you can expect more top-notch looks to pop up on your IG timeline in the coming days. In the meantime, recreate her outfits this winter with the products below.