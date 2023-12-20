Gliding down the slopes. Sipping on tasty hot toddies. Having good conversation around the fireplace. What’s not to love about a weekend spent on a picturesque mountain? Not to mention, for the fashion pack, a winter getaway also presents the perfect opportunity to show off your best après ski outfits. Just look at Hailey Bieber, who traded in her minimalist Los Angeles wardrobe for toasty and chic cold-weather styles while in Aspen over the weekend. Bieber’s latest feather cropped coat look, for one, was a sight to behold.

On Dec. 19, Bieber, who jetted to Colorado with her husband, Justin, and best friend, Kendall Jenner, shared highlight snaps from the fun trip. The Instagram carousel, captioned “sugarplum,” featured her skin-baring outfit from multiple angles. Bieber’s attention-grabbing cream plume jacket, which came from Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2005 collection, was clearly the focal point of the look. She layered the outerwear over a sexy two-piece set from N°21’s recent Spring/Summer 2024 runway show. On top, Bieber wore the Italian label’s white lace push-up bra with a pink sheer overlay, while the bottom half of her ensemble included a cream sequin micro miniskirt. She completed the outfit with a B-shaped pendant necklace (one word: adorable) from Alex Moss and gold hoops. Was the model chilly? Perhaps a bit. But did she look glamorous? Absolutely.

Bieber’s stylist, Dani Michelle, also took to IG to share another impeccable (and a bit warmer) Aspen look from the Rhode founder. In the image, Bieber donned a gray fur coat from Ferragamo, which looked quite similar to the bright red topper she wore just last week. Kulakovsky’s shearling tote and black leather knee-high boots from Jimmy Choo jazzed up the look even more.

Though it seems Bieber has returned to sunny California, according to her Instagram story, she offered up endless winter outfit inspiration over the past few days. Below, shop the styles needed to try out her latest Aspen look.