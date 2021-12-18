Hollywood’s top stars have access to all the major designer houses for special events and red carpet premieres, which is why it can feel refreshing to know that they, too, sometimes wear more modest-priced pieces with their lavish attire. Many of your favorite celebrities wear affordable accessories and they don’t only style the items with their off-duty attire, but also with their red carpet ensembles. (Take actor Beanie Feldstein, who wore a $28 glittery headband to the 77th Annual Golden Globes.) When actors and singers wear a budget-friendly find, they prove that anyone can channel their looks. Thus, if you’re looking for a gift this holiday season for your BFF or sibling who stans Hailey Bieber or the royals, present them with the exact item (or, at least, a very similar one) that their favorite celebrity owns.

You can find such affordable items from brands like Everlane, Patagonia, and Mejuri. For instance, Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie’s favorite Everlane slingbacks are only $46. The shoes can be dressed up or down and they look as equally polished when styled with a dress or jeans. Gigi Hadid fans will definitely want her Frasier Sterling Necklace ($28), which Hadid often mixes and matches with her more luxe accessories. If your friend is obsessed with Zendaya — and who wouldn’t be? — gift them the actor’s go-to beanie from Patagonia.

Ahead, discover 27 affordable accessories — ranging from handbags and jewelry to hats and socks — your favorite stars have worn. The wallet-friendly finds will make the perfect present for the person in your life who stans a celebrity.

Selena Gomez’s Mejuri Hoops

Mejuri is one of Gomez’s most beloved fine jewelry brands. She has a collection of necklaces, rings, and earrings from the Toronto-based label. However, the Daily Hoops are her most treasured pair — she even wore them in a campaign photo for her beauty line.

Hailey Bieber’s UGG Slippers

Everyone has a pair of easy-to-wear slides laying by their front door. They’re perfect for slipping into when you need to run a quick errand. Bieber favors her comfy UGG Fluff Yeah Sandals when she’s on the go.

Meghan Markle’s Madewell Earrings

Markle is a minimalist who brings eye-catching details to her neutral-toned ensembles via bright accessories. Her red tassel earrings from Madewell, which she wore on a royal tour, went viral for its affordability and promptly sold out. However, you can still channel the aesthetic with the playful option, below, from ShopUbuntu.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Wolford Crystal-Embellished Socks

Rodrigo’s style is a mix of Y2K fashion items and preppy pieces like knee-high socks. One of the singer’s beloved pairs is a sheer black style from Amina Muaddi with crystal embellishments. The singer likes the socks so much that she even wore it to Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch and to the Teen Vogue Summit Block Party.

Gigi Hadid’s Frasier Sterling Necklace

Hadid’s worn jewelry from Frasier Sterling since 2016. She used to gravitate towards the brand’s minimalist gold necklaces and earrings. In 2021, however, she prefers whimsical and colorful pieces. Her collection of beaded necklaces now includes this Mesmerized Choker from the label.

Bella Hadid’s Short & Suite Chunky Ring

Hadid loves maximalist jewelry. Although her collection of playful and eclectic rings is everchanging, Short & Suite’s Chunky Gem Ring pops up as a constant favorite. She owns both the canary yellow and ocean blue baubles.

Zendaya’s Patagonia Beanie

Zendaya is a casual dresser when she’s not rocking glamorous gowns on the red carpet. Here, she styled her laid-back affordable beanie with more luxe pieces like her Fendi handbag.

Angelina Jolie’s Everlane Slingbacks

Since Jolie and Markle are both known for their timeless styles, it makes sense that they own the same shoes. They both love Everlane’s The Editor Slingbacks. While Markle has the persimmon shade, Jolie opted for the black version.

Lizzo’s CISE Bag

Lizzo’s archive of colorful mini purses is a never-ending one. One of her favorite handbags is CISE’s powder-blue bag the reads “Protect Black People.” She’s a paradigm leader in advocating for racial justice and often shows it through her fashion choices.

Jennifer Aniston’s Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Aniston always wears sunglasses when running errands. This fits with the Hollywood star’s low-key aesthetic of not wanting to be in the spotlight all the time. A classic pair she loves is Ray-Ban’s aviator style, which is part of her wardrobe staples.

Kerry Washington’s Kitsch Hair Clip

Celebrities don’t always wear lavish hair accessories at red carpet events. For the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party, Washington opted for $12 beaded bobby pins by Kitsch. The dainty clips could easily be worn as a daily hair piece or for a more formal occasion like an engagement party.

Blake Lively’s Alaïa Fedora

Felt fedoras are classics. Lively styles the wide-brimmed topper not only with jeans and a coat, but also with elevated pieces like a white button-down shirt, a maxi skirt, and ankle booties. Her exact Alaïa fedora, pictured above, is out of stock but there is a similar one from Banana Republic.

Michelle Obama’s BYCHARI Necklace

Obama wore a gold “VOTE” necklace from BYCHARI during the 2020 Democratic National Convention Committee livestream. She owns multiple delicate necklaces from the Black-owned jewelry brand, which also has a star-studded fan base including Jolie and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Rosé’s Casetify Phone Case

Blackpink’s Rosé is an avid fan of whimsical phone cases and she often switches between various styles. The go-to brand that she shops for this accessory is Casetify. Fun fact: she even designed a few for Blackpink’s line of Casetify cases.

Zoë Kravitz’s Telfar Bag

Kravitz paired her casual attire of a tank top and skirt with a sought-after Telfar bag. The mini tote is one of 2021’s most popular handbags and it holds a spot as an affordable It-bag that every fashion girl wants.

Emily Ratajkowki’s JW Pei Bag

JW Pei’s signature Gabbi Bag is a vibrant statement piece, which you’ll spot on Ratajkowski and other models like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bieber.

Beanie Feldstein’s BaubleBar Headband

Feldstein channeled elegant vibes with her shimmery headband at the 77th Golden Globes. Her exact one isn’t available anymore, but there is a sophisticated white beaded option to shop.

Angela Bassett’s JLANI Jewels

The actor loves wearing delicate gold jewelry. Here, she’s pictured in JLANI Jewels for a press day.

Rihanna’s R13 Baseball Hat

Rihanna is a fashion icon who regularly incorporates laid-back accessories with her polished attire. For instance, she usually styles her R13 baseball cap with one of her two-piece ensembles and heels.

Kate Middleton’s Aldo Pumps

Middleton’s closet is filled with affordable brands, so it’s not a surprise that she wore a pair of heels from Aldo. Her particular pair, pictured above, is called the Nicholes pumps and they have that royal-approved classic appearance.

Lili Reinhart’s Swarovski Stud Earrings

The Riverdale actor knows how to put together graceful ensembles for the red carpet. At the 76th Golden Globe Awards, Reinhart paired her red tulle dress from Khyeli Couture with dazzling Swarovski stud earrings.

Emily Blunt’s Sam Edelman Heels

Blunt’s pink Michael Kors gown fit right in at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards as the shade was a red carpet color trend. She wore her signature Sam Edelman heels, which she relies on for award shows and events.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ From St Xavier Clutch

A clutch is key for formal events. Ross’ purse from St Xavier is an affordable option that would work for any occasion, whether it be for a birthday party or wedding.

Awkwafina’s Jenny Bird Earrings

Delicate gold hoop earrings elevate any outfit. Awkwafina’s Jenny Bird Icon Hoops are suitable for everyday wear.

Dua Lipa’s Cowgrl Crochets Hat

If you’re an avid fan of Lipa’s style, you know she loves a crochet fashion moment. One of her favorite craftcore pieces is this patchwork hat from Cowgrl Crochets.

Elsa Hosk’s Le Specs Sunglasses

Celebrities love Le Specs sunglasses and they’re affordable too. Hosk, in particular, gravitates towards the cat-eye style.

Kendall Jenner’s Birkenstocks

Celebrities love to style Birkenstocks in a variety of ways. In the summer, Jenner likes to pair her easy slip-ons with denim shorts, a white tank, and a breezy white button-down shirt.