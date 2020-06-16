Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, & More Celebs Love This Unfussy Sandal

Slide your foot into the supportive bed of Birkenstock sandals and their appeal is instantly obvious. But beyond just comfort, a number of high-fashion collabs have put the label back on the fashion industry's radar over the last few years. Now, they're a closet staple for celebs and dads alike. And whether they're running errands or relaxing at home, celebrities have styled Birkenstocks in enough ways to offer outfit inspiration for every day of the week.

The chunky sandal, which can trace its heritage back to 1774, first made its way over to the United States when Californian Margot Fraser, discovered the shoe on a trip to Germany in the '60s. Impressed by the brand's comfort, she worked with Karl Birkenstock to bring the brand to the States where she sold them direct to consumers from her home in Santa Cruz, California. Since then, the cushion-cut cork soles and soft, sturdy leather uppers have seen a handful of sartorial moments that shaped the brand’s evolution (remember its collab with Proenza Schouler?).

If you're looking for some styling inspiration, below you'll find 10 celeb takes that you can recreate at home. Supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Elsa Hosk have aced the “ugly” shoe trend, so take some notes from these prime examples, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross’ pair of 1774 Arizona Premium Birkenstocks are a luxe, high-end twist on the comfy, dadcore sandal. The actor chose to pair her white Birks with a breezy, oversized suit for a professional yet casual, at-home ensemble. Her exact style of footwear will cost you $430, but the pared-back design makes them oh-so-versatile, which means they have the potential to become a reliable go-to in your closet.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Ugbad Abdi

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Model Ugbad Abdi styled her pair of casual Birks with lively animal print. She donned a tiger printed silk button-up, which was left unbuttoned in order to reveal her tan cami top underneath. As for bottoms, Abdi opted for a pair of medium wash jeans, which she rolled up in a slight cuff to show off her black socks and two-strap, nude Birkenstocks.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Kendall Jenner

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner's laid-back look is an exemplary display of how to mix the signature Arizona style with elevated basics for a cozy ensemble that's still presentable. To make denim cutoffs feel a bit more elevated, opt for a pair with a longer length so you can get the most mileage out of them, like Re/Done's pair.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Paula Patton

RMBI / BACKGRID

Paula Patton styled the Birkenstock Gizeh silhouette with a tiered midi dress and denim cover-up. Equally suitable for beach days or errand-running on the dog days of summer, you can emulate her look with Cult Gaia’s floaty white dress and a floral embroidered denim jacket.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Gigi Hadid

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leave it to the eldest Hadid for a simple yet impactful take on Birkenstocks that's worth recreating. Start with your go-to basic biker shorts, white tee, and a pair of athletic socks. Then layer a boxy denim jacket over a chambray button-down and, violà, a supermodel-approved outfit. Hadid’s favorite pair of shoes are from the Valentino x Birkenstock collab, but you can get the same look for less with the brand’s elastic-acetate version of its Arizona style.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Elsa Hosk

The black, fuzzy Arizona style worn by supermodel Elsa Hosk above is from the highly-hyped Birkenstock x Rick Owens collab that originally debuted for Spring/Summer 2018. While Hosk’s exact pair has unfortunately sold out, other options from the collab are still available to shop. She reliably styled hers like the trend-setting fashion woman she is: with a black button-up from Totême and fashion's favorite handbag, Bottega Veneta's viral pouch.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon's signature style tends to be a bit more preppy and sweet, a fun take on the generally sporty shoe. The shearling trimmed Arizona design is the ideal year-round sandal with it's cozy interior, but warm weather-friendly hue. For a breezy look, Witherspoon paired her shoes with a gingham dress and you can shop a similar option from Abacaxi that has the same effect, below.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Kaia Gerber

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Birkenstocks in a black colorway are some of the most popular styles amongst supermodels, since the neutral color makes styling as easy as can be when they’re jetting from one fashion city to the next. Gerber styled hers with a gray tailored coat from Fendi that instantly elevated an otherwise casual jeans ensemble.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Whoopi Goldberg

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Clogs will be one of the favorite unconventional pieces of footwear this season and Goldberg's choice of closed-toed Birkenstocks makes for an easy and casual option. Start with a longline chambray shirt and pair with relaxed jeans in a similar wash. To finish, try the winning combo of socks and Birks.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Dakota Johnson

BACKGRID

The actor has been a reliable source for easy, but elevated off-duty style for some time now, as further proven by this immaculate three-piece outfit. Johnson's boiler suit is an unexpectedly ideal piece for summer, since it's lightweight and simple — great for running errands in or as a swim cover-up. Her look was finished effortlessly with oversized square sunnies and a white leather pair of Arizona sandals.