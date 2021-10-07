Zendaya has a plethora of memorable red carpet looks. There was her Cinderella 2019 Met Gala gown, her Cher-inspired yellow dress at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, and (a personal favorite) her mermaid moment in Vera Wang at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. If you thought her style queen reign ended here, think again. In her latest viral fashion moment, Zendaya wore Loewe’s metal plate dress to the Women In Film Honors ceremony. Her stylist Law Roach craftily selected and put together the armor-inspired outfit, which was the perfect embodiment of Zendaya’s elegance and grandeur.

The dazzling, fresh-off-the-runway gray dress was from Loewe’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. (The brand just showed its new lineup during Paris Fashion Week.) The unconventional style featured a sizeable gold chest plate in the front, which added warrior-like energy to the actor’s red carpet ensemble. She matched the gold metal element with a pair of shiny gold So Kate pumps from Christian Louboutin and wore Fold & Flow statement earrings from Louise Olsen. How Zendaya chose to wear the avant-garde dress was different than how it was styled on the actual runway. At Loewe’s show, stylist Benjamin Bruno had one of the models wear a pair of strappy black sandals and she carried a purple plush shoulder bag.

Zendaya In Loewe’s Metal Plate Dress

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Dress From Loewe’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Courtesy of LOEWE

In addition to this dress that Zendaya wore, metal breastplates were a reoccurring theme in Loewe’s latest runway collection. According to a press release, the unexpected garment designs — you’ll notice sculptural shapes and distorted silhouettes — signaled a new, experimental chapter for the Spanish fashion house.

Zendaya fans will recognize that this isn’t the first time she dared to wear a plated red carpet look. At the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, the Euphoria star showed up in a molded, 3D top from Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2020 runway collection. Given the actor’s past on-trend looks, it’s safe to assume that she will be sporting more statement ensembles this upcoming awards season. Keep an eye out for Zendaya’s red carpet style.