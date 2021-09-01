Gigi Hadid’s $28 Necklace Is The Type You Never Need To Take Off

If you view your favorite celebrity Instagram accounts with an analytical eye, you’ll spot a common theme. Stars are taking every opportunity to accessorize. For instance, Ashley Graham and Lizzo dabbled in the belly jewelry trend and wore metallic chains around their waists while lounging poolside this summer. Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid wore a $28 beaded necklace during a recent workout session, which, typically, is not a known time to flex the contents of your jewelry box. Perhaps celebrities who are accessorizing their unconventional outfits are experiencing the post-quarantine phenomenon of re-emergence fashion, where any occasion is an excuse to dress up. Or, maybe they’re demonstrating their styling abilities in that they can turn any outfit, no matter how casual, into a glam moment.

On Aug. 31, Hadid shared a compilation of her August memories via an Instagram photo carousel. One of those pics happened to be a mirror selfie where she showed off a two-piece, burgundy-colored workout set from Year of Ours and, of course, her accessorized touches. The supermodel’s Frasier Sterling choker (which has an affordable price tag worth repeating for emphasis: $28!) was rainbow-colored and featured beaded flowers throughout to create a delicate, bouquet-like effect. Her whimsical piece of jewelry tapped into the maximalist beaded necklace trend and is the effortless piece you never have to take off (as evidenced by her wearing it while working up a sweat.) The model also wore multiple golden chains to create an intriguing layered look, which would be incredibly easy to replicate with necklaces of your own.

Hadid is a notable high-low brand mixer when it comes to her wardrobe. Earlier this summer, she solidified her status as an accessible style icon when she wore a pair of $50 jeans and a $13 tank top from the Brock Collection x H&M collab. And prior to her under-$100 outfit, Hadid stepped out wearing a pair of Franco Sarto slides ($99). Her jewelry collection also includes a $35 summer camp-inspired necklace from The Sis Kiss. Frasier Sterling’s Labor Day Weekend sale starts on Sept. 3 and will last until Sept. 6., so you can snag the piece for 40% off using the code “VIP40.” You’ll find the affordable choker — as well as a few other beaded necklaces that feature floral motifs — included in a roundup below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.