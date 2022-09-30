Victoria Beckham has undergone an impressive style evolution in the last several decades. During the early aughts, the former Spice Girl often experimented with flashy, extravagant outfits. (Take, for example, her zebra print dress styled with a hot pink bra at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.) Following the launch of her eponymous brand in 2008 though, the pop star-turned-designer began to favor more pared back and polished ensembles like tailored suits or slip dresses, which have since become signatures in her clothing line. Speaking of, she just showed the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week and it was filled with pieces that were so on brand with her personal style.

For those who closely follow Beckham’s daily outfits, you know that the star often wears pieces from her own runway collections. Therefore, the new looks that recently dropped will soon make their way into Beckham’s personal wardrobe — if they’re not in there already. Should you have time to review the Spring 2023 lineup, you’ll immediately spot a mixture of Beckham-approved wardrobe staples and statement pieces. Take the blue and red halter dress as a prime example: the look demonstrated an attention grabbing color-blocking technique, which has been the star’s sartorial signature for years. Likewise, take note of how the designer gave her beloved slip dresses an apocalyptic makeover with deconstruction details for next season.

(+) Raymond Hall/GC Images (+) Estrop/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Dresses aside, the seasonal collection offered up impeccably cut suits, with one look featuring a pair of low-rise, asymmetrical trousers as demonstrated on Gigi Hadid, below. Beckham loves a good set of co-ords and it seems like she was in the mood to make this style a bit more sultry and unexpected for spring 2023.

(+) Mark R. Milan/GC Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho INFO 1/2

Playful elements like ruching and fringe detailing were abundant in the collection, too. Oftentimes, the pieces were made from breezy, transparent fabrics in soft pastel hues. Shades such as white, black, moss green, and lilac, in particular, dominated Beckham’s lineup this season. As far as accessories go, glossy latex opera gloves appeared as another prevailing element alongside the clothes. Will you get to see Beckham in any of the aforementioned designs come next season? The resounding answer, if you haven’t already guessed, is yes! Now, keep scrolling to see the ensembles TZR predicts Beckham will wear from her own spring collection next year.

Estrop/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Estrop/Getty Images

Estrop/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Estrop/Getty Images

Estrop/Getty Images