Selena Gomez's Reformation Boots Can Be Worn With Dresses & Leggings

There are certain clothing items that become your forever seasonal staples without fail. In the summer, for instance, it’s hard to imagine a capsule wardrobe devoid of comfy shorts or an easy-to-wear, breezy dress. Similarly, when the cooler weather sets in, aka winter, you’ll want to call upon your favorite coat or pair of boots. For Selena Gomez, Reformation’s black knee-high boots, were the perfect embodiment of that must-have seasonal staple. The singer and beauty entrepreneur wore the aforementioned shoe to a recent New York City event and it solidified her as a timeless fashion icon.

On Nov. 4, the singer stopped by the Sephora store in Times Square to promote Rare Beauty, her own makeup brand that launched in September 2020. For the occasion, she wore a red, white, and navy sweater dress from Balmain’s Fall 2021 collection, which complemented her navy blue Tod’s peacoat. She styled the one-and-done garment with a pair of black Nylah boots from Reformation. To finish off her outfit, Gomez wore a pair of Samira hoop earrings from celeb-beloved brand Jennifer Fisher and she toted a white mini bag from Miu Miu. She also threw on a pair of cat-eye MAYA sunnies from Kate Young for Tura while posing in front of the store.

If you don’t own a pair of tall black boots, the style will make a worthy addition to your fall/winter wardrobe. It can be styled in so many different ways, whether you choose to rock it with a dress like Gomez did or to wear your shoes with dark-wash jeans. Her pair of Ref boots would even look good, and instantly elevate, a pair of cozy leggings. As far as footwear goes, black knee-high boots are one of the more versatile and timeless options to invest in.

Gomez’s exact shoe came out in October 2021 as part of Reformation’s fall footwear drop and it promptly sold out within a week. However, you can now pre-order the style and wait for it to be shipped once the shoe restocks. (Reformation currently estimates that the orders will be out for delivery by Dec. 16.) If you don’t feel like waiting several weeks though for your order, brands like Burberry and LE17SEPTEMBRE offer similar alternatives.

