The 5 Wardrobe Staples Jennifer Aniston Turns To Again & Again

It doesn't get more classic than Jennifer Aniston's wardrobe. The actor, who skyrocketed to fame while starring in the '90s cult-favorite series, Friends, prefers to keep it relatively low-key when it comes to her off-duty looks. While she'll certainly sprinkle in a '90s-inspired item here and there, perfectly paying homage to her on-screen role as Rachel Green, she isn't one to take an overly complicated route with her ensembles. In other words, Aniston's wardrobe staples are the key to achieving her laidback, classic style.

Now, if you take a quick scroll through some of Aniston's best looks to date (and there are many), you'll quickly come to realize that they either incorporate a sophisticated blazer, tried-and-true denim, black heels, or other essentials of the like — and sometimes, she'll even work all her favorites into one standout getup. Of course, she likes to switch it up now and then, but more often than not, you can expect to see the tastemaker in quintessentially toned-down ensembles that aren't all too complicated to piece together.

Ahead, The Zoe Report breaks down the five wardrobe staples Aniston wears time after time, plus handpicks the best pieces on the market with which to recreate the actor's most classic street-style looks. If you prefer no-fuss fashion that never goes out of style, you're going to like what you'll see below.