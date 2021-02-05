(Culture)

The 5 Wardrobe Staples Jennifer Aniston Turns To Again & Again

She loves her blazers.

It doesn't get more classic than Jennifer Aniston's wardrobe. The actor, who skyrocketed to fame while starring in the '90s cult-favorite series, Friends, prefers to keep it relatively low-key when it comes to her off-duty looks. While she'll certainly sprinkle in a '90s-inspired item here and there, perfectly paying homage to her on-screen role as Rachel Green, she isn't one to take an overly complicated route with her ensembles. In other words, Aniston's wardrobe staples are the key to achieving her laidback, classic style.

Now, if you take a quick scroll through some of Aniston's best looks to date (and there are many), you'll quickly come to realize that they either incorporate a sophisticated blazer, tried-and-true denim, black heels, or other essentials of the like — and sometimes, she'll even work all her favorites into one standout getup. Of course, she likes to switch it up now and then, but more often than not, you can expect to see the tastemaker in quintessentially toned-down ensembles that aren't all too complicated to piece together.

Ahead, The Zoe Report breaks down the five wardrobe staples Aniston wears time after time, plus handpicks the best pieces on the market with which to recreate the actor's most classic street-style looks. If you prefer no-fuss fashion that never goes out of style, you're going to like what you'll see below.

Black Wedges

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though wedges are currently experiencing a major street-style renaissance at the moment, Aniston never really stopped wearing the shoe. While you might associate the heeled sandals with high school dances or college sorority formals, the actor proves they're wearable all hours of the day.

The best part? Black wedges are incredibly versatile. Here, Aniston styled them with a black maxi dress, but she's worn them with everything from light-wash jeans to denim shorts in the past, too.

A Sleek Little Black Dress

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A classic LBD will take you places for years to come. The sophisticated staple is one you can build countless outfits around, whether that's a more formal one for an evening on the town — much like the one Aniston wore above — or a casual-cool one when you're running errands (read: sneakers and fanny packs team very well with every type of LBD.)

White Trousers

Shutterstock

Back in May 2019, Aniston stepped out in the easiest (and chicest) summer uniform. But her look — well, specifically, her crisp white pants — can and should be worn year-round.

The actor teamed the bottoms with a relaxed white tee and a classic black blazer (another one of her go-to's), but come fall and winter, style them with oversized sweaters and sleek ankle boots. Because really, who says you can't wear white after Labor Day?

A Sleek Blazer

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As you can tell from the rest of the outfits featured, Aniston is all for a good blazer moment. Whether she's strolling around the city or hitting a major red-carpet event, the 51-year-old tastemaker is rarely spotted without some iteration of the refined topper.

Medium-Wash Jeans

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

No capsule wardrobe is complete with a good pair of jeans. Whether rendered in a light, medium, or dark wash, the denim bottoms will never fail you. Here, Aniston styled her jeans for an outing on the red carpet with a refined black blazer (surprise, right?) and crisp white platform sneakers.

