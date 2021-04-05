There are a lot of details to take in when it comes to award show ensembles. You, of course, have all the stunning dress silhouettes. Then, there are all the glitzy jewels to drool over. And, even though you can’t always see them fully, the sleek shoes can’t be forgotten, either. As for this year, there was one specific detail that certainly stood out from the rest — the pink dress trend at the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. It was a statement you certainly couldn’t miss.

As it turns out, pink was also making waves on the runways during Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2021, and not just on dresses. For instance, Thebe Magugu splashed the hue on a polished suit and a coordinating handbag. On the other hand, Molly Goddard played with a neon version of the color on the brand’s signature ruffled dresses. At Self-Portrait, a model was shown wearing a bubblegum pink midi dress detailed with a bow. And now, the hue is award show-approved, according to the SAG Awards. Meaning, you’ll likely start seeing the shade everywhere in no time.

Ahead, see all the pink looks from the night. And, consider adding the eye-catching hue to your wardrobe, too.

Pink Color Trend At The 2021 SAG Awards: Sarah Levy

Sarah Levy opted for a super subtle salmon-like pink shade in her sleek Monique Lhuillier gown and Stuart Weitzman heels in the same shade.

Pink Color Trend At The 2021 SAG Awards: Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett went the bold route with her magenta ensemble. The actor showed some leg in a voluminous gown by Zuhair Murad.

Pink Color Trend At The 2021 SAG Awards: Helen Mirren

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

While it might only feature pink sleeves, Helen Mirren’s red and pink Badgley Mischka dress was stunning nonetheless. And her glitzy statement earrings were the icing on the cake.

Pink Color Trend At The 2021 SAG Awards: Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco wasn’t afraid to experiment with an intense pink dress for the award show. The actor wore a satin Prabal Gurung gown from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection while outside near the pool in Los Angeles.

Pink Color Trend At The 2021 SAG Awards: Lily Collins

Getty Images

Collins’ mini dress from Georges Hobeika was tres Parisian, and aligned with the style of her Emily in Paris character.