Meghan Markle Wore A Low-Key Outfit To The Polls

Tuesday, Nov. 8 marked the United States midterm elections, which will ultimately determine who sits in both chambers of Congress. (FYI: All 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot.) Many people headed to the polls to vote and Meghan Markle took it upon herself to make the process slightly easier by creating a voters’ checklist. In a photo released by the Archewell website on Election Day, Markle, in a casual outfit, smiled for the cameras while wearing an “I Voted” sticker. (Archewell is a nonprofit organization founded by the royal and her husband Prince Harry.)

Although it’s not clear whether she wore the outfit on Nov. 8 or earlier (perhaps she voted ahead of time), the ensemble was one of her most casual looks to date. She wore a cream-colored sweater with a pair of medium wash jeans. The royal then topped off her look with a baseball cap that featured an Archewell Foundation logo, signaling that it came from the nonprofit’s merch collection. Whether Markle casted her ballot via mail or in-person, too, remains unclear (from the photo), but she certainly wanted to promote the message of how important it was to participate in the midterm elections.

This wasn’t the first time Markle addressed the significance of voting. Back in 2020, she spoke about the importance of the U.S. Presidential election during a television special that honored her induction into TIME’s “TIME 100” list. (For those who missed it, you can re-watch it here.) If you feel inspired by Markle’s outfit at the polls, go ahead and recreate her look with similar pieces in the edit, ahead. You can totally wear said look beyond Election Day, too.