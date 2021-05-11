(Celebrity)

6 Celebrity-Approved Y2K Fashion Items That Are Making A Comeback

That’s hot.

By Valerie Stepanova
FrankMicelotta/ImageDirect
Destiny's Child arrives at the 'mtv ICON: Janet Jackson' show taping at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, CA., March 10, 2001.

Y2K-inspired outfits have been trending for the past few years. This is partially thanks to TikTok and celebrities like Bella Hadid and Rihanna who are rediscovering their love for nostalgic, early aughts fashion. Click through, ahead, to see six celebrities wearing their favorite 2000s-inspired pieces. Then, get the look by shopping similar items.

Trucker Hats

Take style cues from Rihanna and wear your topper with accompanying sporty pieces like a tracksuit or biker shorts.MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

