When it comes to building an everyday jewelry lineup, picking versatile, well-made pieces is a must. But as it turns out, finding fine jewelry that won't completely drain your budget is no easy feat. While you've likely turned to Mejuri when hunting for high-quality jewelry box staples in the past, if you're eager to mix it up, well then, you've come to the right place. Fortunately, there are several brands like Mejuri that offer up elevated, easy-to-wear styles that won’t cost you a fortune. Even better news: they've been rounded up for you to shop.

Mejuri has become a fashion crowd favorite for good reason, the direct-to-consumer brand boasts a range of refined, timeless styles that you can wear day or night. On top of that, the jewelry label's pieces are strong enough to stand on their own, while versatile enough to be styled with pretty much anything you throw with them. The brands you'll find below offer these same desirable qualities, and they'll sit nicely among your Mejuri treasures, too.

Whether you're hunting for necklaces, rings, earrings, or all of the above, you'll have a hard time not finding something to your liking from the jewelry lines ahead. So on that note, continue on for 14 standout brands with elevated, everyday pieces that you should bookmark ASAP.

A.M. Thorne A.M. Thorne is a fine jewelry brand created by Ashley Thorne. The Washington D.C. and New York-based label draws inspiration from architecture, femininity, art, and light. Head over to its website to shop standout pieces, which include eye-catching moonstones and dainty salt & pepper diamonds.

Mateo Launched in 2009 by Matthew Harris, Mateo carries sleek fine jewelry with a modern twist. From its pearl drop earrings to its beaded turquoise anklet, the brand has everything you need to upgrade your jewelry collection.

Alison Lou Alison Lou is for those who love fine jewelry with a playful spin. Its selection includes quirky emoji-inspired charms as well as bright-colored pieces. Additionally, if you prefer something more simple, the brand offers up nameplate necklaces and dainty bracelets.

Khiry Founded by Jameel Mohammed, Khiry is an Afro-futurist jewelry line based in New York. Its celebrity-favorite (think: Yara Shahidi and Jennifer Hudson) assortment includes simple, luxe hoops, rings, and pendant necklaces.

Jacquie Aiche If you’re into jewels with a cool boho vibe, Los Angeles-based fine jewelry brand Jacquie Aiche should be on your radar (if it isn’t already). Warning: You might have a tough time choosing between styles like its unique quartz necklaces and funky beaded anklets.

VRAI This sustainable fine jewelry brand delivers a lineup of classic, timeless staples that you'll turn to for years to come. While some pieces do carry a higher price tag, there are a number of stunning designs that you can score for under $500. VRAI Half Moon Diamond Ear Cuff $380 see on vrai

The Last Line Those who want to infuse a little color into their jewelry box should be shopping The Last Line. The brand proves that fine jewelry can be just as playful as larger statement-making styles; however, these pieces can easily be worn every day. The Last Line Diamond Baby Ring $315 see on the last line