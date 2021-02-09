If, as a kid, you often wished your ring pop could become a permanent part of your jewelry rotation, you're in luck. With the resurgence of whimsical, throwback '90s fashion comes the latest accessories fad, which celebrates all things chunky and colorful. Bella Hadid, a trend-setter herself, was one of the first to join in on the fun. In a recent Instagram post, Hadid nailed the colorful maximalist jewelry trend with her bright pink floral ring. This piece was the latest addition to her many playful and eclectic rings that she's collected over the last few months.

On Feb. 9, the model stepped out in SoHo while wearing a black-and-white pinstriped suit, chunky Ganni Chelsea boots, and a matching vintage Chrome Hearts beanie and scarf. The supermodel's outfit was nearly a black monochrome moment, except for two pops of hot pink coloring courtesy of her Baby Phat tee and Le Manso Bouganvillea ring. The candy crush-colored whimsical jewelry is set to be everywhere this spring and Hadid has not only mastered the look, but seems to be a fan of it too.

For those who haven't caught up on this nostalgic jewelry trend yet, you'll see that the chunky baubles, from rings to earrings, resemble something a candy dispenser might spit out after you drop in a quarter. Sandy Liang's jewelry drop in 2019 was one of the first collections to popularize these youthful accessories reminiscent of the early aughts. For 2021, brands like KEANE and Corey Moranis are experimenting with translucent glass and lucite designs. In an interview with TZR, KEANE designer Colin Lynch says, "we wanted to try and shift the focus away from all the negative in the world and re-visit things, places, and times that provide hope, optimism, or just allow a path to escape for a moment."

This delightful colorful jewelry trend is pure escapism fashion — it's an easy way to inject some childlike fun into your WFH outfit or inspire you to ditch the minimalist aesthetic altogether. Shop Bella's exact ring, plus several other playful pieces to jazz up your fingers, ahead. Stack one ring on top of the other, pair with your other dainty pieces, or just wear the ring on its own to let the item shine — there are no limits with this jewelry trend where creativity is concerned.