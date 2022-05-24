In case you missed the memo, skinny jeans are officially out. The less-than-comfortable, bodycon pants has fallen out of favor as many people still live by the “comfort is key” motto. Celebrities, too, can relate — as evidenced by Anne Hathaway’s latest jeans look at Cannes. Her anti-skinny style of choice was a trouser jean, which she wore in the most chic, yet effortless, way as she headed to the airport. The actor was photographed leaving the Martinez Hotel in the French Riviera after fulfilling her press duties at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

The aforementioned denim bottoms came from Nili Lotan and featured subtle yet impactful pleats around the waistline to accentuate their voluminous fit. She teamed her baggy bottoms with a white, loose-fitting button-down shirt for a ‘90s-inspired look and carried a quilted patchwork jacket from Polo Ralph Lauren on her arm. Her handbag du jour was a classic, goes-with-everything black Logo Infinitum tote from Bvlgari, which she livened up with a blue floral print silk scarf from LILYSILK. For shoes, she slipped on a pair of pastel yellow mule sandals by Dr. Barbara Sturm x Aquazzura and completed the airport-ready OOTD with Bvlgari’s hexagon-shaped Serpenti sunglasses, plus a crochet bucket hat to add a playful, craftcore flair.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

It seems like the actor is developing a penchant for wide-leg denim pants, which fans can see come to fruition in real time. Just one day prior, she wore another pair of roomy jeans as she stepped out in Cannes with her husband, actor and producer Adam Shulman. At the time, she paired her wide-leg blues with a cable-knit Self-Portrait cardigan, a navy top from LILYSILK, Bvlgari’s Serpenti Forever crossbody bag, and the same Dr. Barbara Sturm x Aquazzura heels.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Many other stars can relate to Hathaway’s anti-skinny jean sentiment as well. Jennifer Garner was one of the first celebs to “throw away” her skinnies and NYC’s residential star Katie Holmes loves a good pair of flares. Meanwhile, trendsetting A-listers like Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, and Rihanna are all in favor of the disco-inspired flared/bootcut style. If you, too, want to recreate Hathaway’s trendy and comfort-forward denim look, you can do so with several of the actor’s exact pieces, ahead.

