Sometimes, Kendall Jenner’s wardrobe is more aspirational than accessible. After all, not everyone can get ahold of designer pieces from the likes of Schiaparelli and Jean Paul Gaultier or wear a custom Prada ballgown to the 2022 Met Gala. (Ditto on her slinky Miu Miu after-party look, too.) And yet, Jenner sometimes goes for simpler outfits that may be high-fashion in price — she wears The Row a lot — but are also easily copyable with the right staples from your very own wardrobe. Case in point: Jenner’s white jeans and sweater vest outfit, which she wore while out in New York City this week.

Not only did Jenner’s white T-shirt, dark green vest, and ivory-white jeans fit squarely into her more minimalist approach to street style, it’s the sort of early fall ensemble that anyone can re-create with ease. Even with accessories, she went fuss-free, wearing a red leather belt to match the accent color of the vest, a glossy black shoulder bag, Adidas Samba sneakers in black leather, and oval sunglasses with deep green lenses. Aesthetically, her outfit was grandpacore on top and coastal grandmother on the bottom. (Diane Keaton’s film characters always loved a pair of broken-in off-white jeans.)

(+) Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID (+) T.JACKSON / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

The coastal grandmother vibe is also one that Jenner has toyed with more than once this year. In August, she wore a similar pair of stark white jeans with an ecru cropped top and black leather accessories — further proof that the viral trend can be tweaked to best suit the mood you’re feeling. Below, see and shop TZR’s edit of ivory-white jeans that can transition you into fall when paired with cozy knits of various weights and textures, either in similar neutral hues or polychromatic woven fabrics like Jenner wore here. After autumn, you can introduce them into your winter wardrobe by styling them with even thicker knits, your favorite coat, and ankle boots to fully embrace their versatile sensibility.

