Why Celebs Are Loving This $32 Summer Camp-Inspired Necklace

Summer camp-core — defined by its colorful, handmade aesthetic — was likely a style you once left behind, but has since become one of the most popular jewelry trends. The creations are typically found in the form of bulbous beaded items like rainbow necklaces and color-clashing bracelets. Both fashion girls and celebrities alike have endorsed this nostalgic jewelry trend time and time again. In particular, celebrities love The Sis Kiss $32 beaded necklace, and with such an affordable price tag (let me repeat that number again for emphasis: $32), the Rainbow and Pearl Beaded Necklace is an unbeatable way to join in on the kitschy jewelry fun. The chunky necklace features shining pearls, colorful beads, and if desired, custom-strung letter beads that will showcase your name or any other message you wish to tell.

The beaded necklace has made its way into the jewelry boxes of Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Sofia Richie, Lucy Hale, and Vanessa Hudgens. Both Hadid and Gerber, two fashionistas known for their laid-back street style looks, typically adorn their necks with the quirky beaded necklace when sporting casual looks of biker shorts and leggings. (Hadid also loves the brand’s huggie earrings.) Richie and Hudgens, however, prove the throwback necklace even works poolside. The model and actor have been known to style their pieces from The Sis Kiss with neon lime and lemon-colored swimsuits, a nod to the Summer 2021 swimwear trend of bright and happy colors.

At the incredibly accessible price point of $32, The Sis Kiss Rainbow and Pearl Beaded Necklace is one of the easiest ways to experiment with the colorful, maximalist-approved jewelry trend. Ahead, you’ll be able to observe all the times celebrities wore the beaded necklace, and you’ll also have the opportunity to shop the piece directly. Whether you lean into an athleisure vibe, à la Hadid and Gerber, or want to opt for a resort-ready look, you cannot go wrong when it comes to styling the piece. You’ll also find other items to shop that will add a personalized touch to your jewelry collection, including The Sis Kiss It’s All In A Name Earring.

Celebrities Wearing The Sis Kiss Beaded Necklace: Gigi Hadid

Celebrities Wearing The Sis Kiss Beaded Necklace: Kaia Gerber‌‌

Celebrities Wearing The Sis Kiss Beaded Necklace: Vanessa Hudgens

Celebrities Wearing The Sis Kiss Beaded Necklace: Lucy Hale

Celebrities Wearing The Sis Kiss Beaded Necklace: Sofia Richie‌‌

