Kendall Jenner Owns This One Handbag Style In Different Colors & Prints

Kendall Jenner's style aesthetic is an ever-revolving door of trendy meets minimalism. When you have access to every fashion brand in the world, inspiration for the next outfit awaits around every corner. Just take her recent head-to-toe look in The Row, which consisted of a clean and simple palette, or her luxe Rodarte floral dress from last month that channeled all the maximalist vibes. Though the model loves to test out what’s cool, Jenner also always has her wardrobe staples on hand. That’s how you craft a signature style, after all.

As everyone knows, the best items in your closet are the ones that go with everything. Whether it be a favorite shoulder bag, a super soft white tee, or a pair of sneakers that take you all over town — the essentials are, well, essential. For the 25-year-old star, Jenner’s go-to items fit perfectly into all these categories and into her lifestyle: a purse size small enough for the basics but doesn’t weigh her down, a comfortable pair of shoes for running errands in, and a timeless pair of sunnies (to shield her eyes from the cameras). There are more pieces she relies on, too, which you’ll discover ahead. Should you want to recreate any of her looks, simply shop the similar items provided.

Kendall Jenner’s Wardrobe Staples: White Denim

Jenner’s known to be partial towards a monochromatic brown outfit or two when it comes to her off-duty style. Another one of her favorite shades to wear from top to bottom though, is a creamy white. Her go-to neutral pants are SLVRLKE’s high-rise straight-leg jeans in Ecru, which are currently in stock. White denim is perfect for summer, so take a tip from Jenner and style yours with a simple tank or tee.

Kendall Jenner’s Wardrobe Staples: Oval Sunglasses

Never one to shy away from a vintage style moment, Jenner’s ‘90s oval sunglasses from DMY by DMY are a signature in her wardrobe. Her celebrity besties, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber, both can’t get enough of the brand’s retro flair either. There are plenty of oval frames on the market right now at every price point.

Kendall Jenner’s Wardrobe Staples: Matching Workout Sets

Fans of Jenner know the star is a longtime lover of athleisure brand Alo Yoga — she was first spotted in its Moto Leggings back in 2015. Since then, a partnership between the two has blossomed, which resulted in Alo Yoga launching the cutest Jenner-approved workout sets. Take a cue from the model and opt for matching sets of your own, whether they’re from Alo Yoga or not.

Kendall Jenner’s Wardrobe Staples: Shoulder Bags

When it comes to handbags, the smaller the better for Jenner. Her favorite bag design is one that rests snuggly on her shoulders versus a supersize tote or a large carryall. Whether’s it’s a classic leather piece from celebrity-beloved brand BY FAR or a beaded item from STAUD, her bag always perfectly complements her outfit.

Kendall Jenner’s Wardrobe Staples: Slip-On Slides

Unlike flip-flops, slides are a sleeker approach when it comes to quick and easy footwear. Hence, Jenner seems to always wear her Yeezy slides when out and about. The no-hassle shoes go with everything and can be transitioned into the fall and winter seasons, too, with the quick addition of socks.

Kendall Jenner’s Wardrobe Staples: Cropped Tees

There are many qualities that make a cropped tee the king of essentials: it’s sexy but subtle, it hits just shy of your belly button, and it goes with every kind of bottom. The point being: it’s no wonder Jenner owns multiple cropped T-shirts in her outfit rotation. Best of all? Jenner’s Richer Poorer top is just $38, and it’s still available to shop.