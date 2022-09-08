Actors, models, and other industry tastemakers are making their way to New York City for Fashion Week, so over the next few days, their fans can expect to see some major high-fashion moments from their favorite celebrities. One of the first stars to touch down in New York City was Zendaya — her outfit was put-together, but still felt casual enough to wear while she ran errands around the Big Apple. (The Euphoria actor is likely in town to attend New York Fashion Week events as well as the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which is on Monday Sept. 12, where she’s nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.)

As Zendaya walked around the SoHo neighborhood with her stylist Law Roach, onlookers received a good glimpse of her full ensemble. It was composed of basic pieces most people probably already have in their own wardrobes. She styled a blue and white striped button-down shirt with a pair of mid-rise, straight-leg blue jeans and sleek leather heeled boots from Brother Vellies. On top, for extra warmth, she wore a custom navy Vera Wang tailored blazer, which had two silver brooches near the shoulders for an edgy feel. For a flirty touch, Zendaya only fastened the top two buttons on her shirt to reveal a bit of skin underneath. Finally, she covered her eyes with a pair of timeless wayfarer sunglasses. The whole outfit felt laid-back yet polished for the end of summer.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

As you can see from above, Zendaya’s outfit provides you with an easy styling formula in using basics to create an effortless ensemble. To break this down further, first it’s crucial to find a versatile button-down shirt that can be styled multiple ways. Luckily, you can find tons of options on the market, from Zara and Mango to celeb-beloved brands like The Row and Nili Lotan. Next, you’ll need a pair of blue jeans that complement everything in your wardrobe. As seen in Zendaya’s look, her classic bottoms can easily transition from day to night.

Once you have those two pieces, you’ll need to invest in a blazer that makes you feel confident and can be layered over your tops. Though the actor’s outerwear was a custom design, you can find similar options from the likes of Reiss (Kate Middleton’s go-to brand) and Everlane. Lastly, a pair of comfy heeled leather boots, preferably in black, will round out your Zendaya-inspired outfit. You can actually shop her exact footwear, ahead, along with similar shopping picks to get her full look.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.