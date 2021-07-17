These Are The Viral Bags That Lizzo Has Worn Over The Years

Lizzo embodies confidence and independence. This extends to everything she does, from the music she releases to her style. If you follow her on TikTok and Instagram, you’ll notice the singer doesn’t take fashion too seriously — she likes to have fun with colors, experiment with bold graphics, and invest in designer goods. Her playful style can be reflected most in the type of bags Lizzo carries. The “Truth Hurts” singer gravitates towards whimsical clutches and colorful mini shoulder bags. You may even recall the time Lizzo’s micro Valentino purse at the 2019 American Music Awards went viral and inspired hundreds of memes.

Since then, the star has been spotted toting several smaller-sized handbags from the likes of Prada and Brandon Blackwood. In addition to keeping her fashion fun and light-hearted, they also often contain a deeper meaning. She wore a Vote dress to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards (she was on team Biden) and recently carried a bag from Black-owned label CISE that said “Protect Black People.” Lizzo’s a champion for racial justice and isn’t afraid to speak out on the issues close to her heart. Lizzo’s accessories are a clear representation of her loving personality and that deserves to be celebrated. Ahead, TZR rounded up some of her best bag moments to date and where you can shop them, too.

A Bold Playful Bag

GIO / BACKGRID

On June 27, Lizzo made a bold statement with her outfit when she wore a corset top that featured her face printed on top of Mona Lisa. She kept the rest of her outfit bright and lively with a Pepto-Bismol-pink cropped jacket, skirt, and a matching Prada bag. The Re-Edition 2000 Terry bag is a highly sought-after item by fashion girls and Lizzo loves the piece for summer as she has carried it twice already. Although her exact bag color is currently not available, the luxe purse comes in other shades like a creamy white and a lemony yellow. Rock your own Prada bag with a funky miniskirt or graphic top like Lizzo did.

A Bag That Delivers A Message

HEDO / BACKGRID

The singer is a paradigm leader in advocating for racial justice and her fashion can reflect that. Back in May, the singer wore a powder-blue bag from CISE that said “Protect Black People” while she was out to dinner. (The brand is a Black-owned Los Angeles-based clothing line whose mission is to support the Black community through their creations.) That same month, she addressed racism and violence at the Minneapolis protests on her Instagram live. She said, “Black people are tired. We are so tired. This isn't a political issue. The issue is in politics, but it's not a political issue. It's so much deeper than politics. It's in the veins of this country ... there is racism running through its veins.”

A Whimsical Bag

(+) Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

At the 2020 Brit Awards, the singer wore a custom Moschino gown by Jeremy Scott, where she looked like she was in encased in a chocolate bar wrapper. The theatrical artist didn’t stop there, but continued the theme with chocolate bar nail art and a sparkling candy-themed clutch from Judith Leiber. The accessory looked so utterly delectable that Lizzo even had a playful moment with it for the cameras — she pretended to take a bite out of her purse.

A Trusty Going-Out Clutch

Erik Voake/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For Spotify’s 2020 Best New Artist party in Los Angeles, the rapper dressed in a stylish high-neck black leather mini dress with feathered long sleeves. The hem of her dress was adorned with the cool detail, too. To add a bit of sparkle and glitz into her moody ensemble, Lizzo carried a Mori Clutch from Bienen Davis that had her name written across it. The letters shined on the red carpet and reminded everyone why a glittery handbag is a must-have party piece.

A Trendy Bag

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lizzo’s teeny-tiny Valentino bag went viral at the 2019 AMAs, inspiring memes and comments from fans. The singer revealed during a pre-show interview that her purse was “one of only three in the world.” The accessory is still memorable to this day and is one of Lizzo’s best bag moments. Although you can’t shop the exact one, the luxury brand has a similar style dubbed the Mini VSLING, which will hold more than a Tic Tac. This style comes in a range of colors such as optic white, black, metallic silver, and even in raffia with a chevron pattern. It can hold your daily belongings such as a wallet, makeup pouch, and phone.

A Classic Shoulder Bag

Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images

Lizzo loves to have a theme for every ensemble. For the celebration of Missy Elliott’s Video Vanguard Award in 2019, Lizzo went with the theme of loud statement prints. To add a little color to her black heart gloves and matching strapless dress, she carried a multicolor Louis Vuitton Pochette Monogram bag. In addition, the artist wore her hair in a high ponytail with a scünci KiraKira crystal scrunchie. If you want to take inspo from this look, style the monogram bag with a printed dress of your own or pair it with a more minimalist going-out top.

A Logomania Bag

Mark R. Milan/GC Images/Getty Images

Back in November 2019, Lizzo wore a neutral-colored look with a light tan dress and a Gucci logo jacket thrown on top. As a fan of micro accessories, she accessorized the outfit with a Fendi Mini Roma Amor Mon Tresor Bucket Bag. The neon accents of Lizzo’s bag contrasted against her brown ensemble and it was the perfect way to add color to her monochromatic outfit. This bucket bag is another favorite of Lizzo’s, as she has worn it multiple times. The mini size is sold out everywhere, but Fendi has the original Mon Tresor available for purchase.