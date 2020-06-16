Slide your foot into the supportive bed of Birkenstock sandals and their appeal is instantly obvious. But, beyond just comfort, a number of high-fashion collabs have put the label back on the fashion industry's radar over the last few years. Now, they're a closet staple for celebs and dads alike. And whether they're running errands or relaxing at home, celebrities have styled Birkenstocks in enough ways to offer outfit inspiration for every day of the week.

The chunky sandal — which can trace its heritage back to 1774 — first made its way over to the US when Californian Margot Fraser, discovered the shoe on a trip to Germany in the '60s. Impressed by the brand's comfort, she worked with Karl Birkenstock to bring the brand to the States where she sold them direct to consumers from her home in Santa Cruz, CA. Since then, the cushion-cut cork soles and soft, sturdy leather uppers have seen a handful of sartorial moments that shaped the brands evolution. The recent Proenza Schouler collab and an ongoing partnership with Rick Owens have both garnered much industry buzz.

If you're looking for some styling inspiration, below you'll find eight celeb takes that you can recreate at home. Supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Elsa Hosk have aced the 'ugly' trend, so take some notes from these prime examples, ahead.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Kendall Jenner

Jenner's laidback get-up is an exemplary display of how to mix the signature Arizona style with elevated basics for a cozy ensemble that's still presentable. To make denim cutoffs feel a bit more elevated, opt for a pair with a longer length that way you can get the most milage out of them, like ReDone's pair.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Paula Patton

Paula Patton styled the Birkenstock Gizeh silhouette with a tiered midi dress and denim cover-up. Equally suitable for beach days or errand-running on the dog days of summer, you can emulate her look with a floaty white maxi dress and Miaou's floral embroidered jean jacket.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Gigi Hadid

Leave it to the eldest Hadid for a simple yet impactful take on Birkenstocks that's worth recreating. Start with your go-to basic biker shorts, white tee and a pair of athletic socks. Then layer a boxy denim jacket over a chambray button-down and, viola, a supermodel-approved 'fit. Gigi's favorite pair of sandals are from the Valentino collab, but you can get the same look for less with the brands elastic-acetate version of its Arizona style.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Elsa Hosk

The ever-popular fuzzy Arizona style is of course from the first collab with Rick Owens. It was originally debuted for Spring/Summer 2018, but the cowhide-trimmed style is still going as strong as ever — as proven by supermodel Elsa Hosk who reliably styled hers like the trend-setting fashion girl she is: with a co-ord set from Totême and fashion's favorite handbag, Bottega's viral pouch.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon's signature style tends to be a bit more preppy and sweet, a fun take on the generally sporty shoe. Her shearling trimmed Arizona's are the ideal year-round sandal with it's cozy interior but warm weather-friendly hue. Plus, her gingham wrap dress is from Draper James which is inherently affordable but is further marked down to just $58 right now.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Kaia Gerber

The label's two-strap Arizona style is treasured amongst super models since the supreme comfort and ease make getting out the door as easy as just sliding them on. Gerber up-styled hers with a tailored coat from Fendi that instantly elevates an otherwise casual jeans ensemble.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Whoopi Goldberg

Clogs are one of the favorite unconventional pieces of footwear this year. And Goldberg's choice of closed-toed Birkenstocks makes for an easy and casual option. Start with a longline chambray shirt and pair with a relaxed pair of jeans in a similar wash. To finish, try the winning combo of socks and Birks.

Celebrity Birkenstock Outfits: Dakota Johnson

The actor has been a reliable source for easy but elevated off-duty style for some time now, as further proven by this immaculate three-piece outfit. Johnson's simple boiler suit is an unexpectedly ideal piece for summer since it's light-weight and simple, great for running errands or as a swim cover-up alike. Finished effortlessly with oversized sunnies and a white leather pair of Arizona's, it's too stylish and easy not to copy.