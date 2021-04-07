Dadcore — think chunky sneakers, worn-in baseball caps, and anything out of Larry David’s closet — has gained a new member to its paternal, fashionable category: bulky, “ugly” sandals. As evidenced by Sophie Turner’s chunky Louis Vuitton summer sandals, the hefty shoes are an elevated twist to those two-strap, velcro shoes typically found in your father’s footwear collection (no offense, dad). Thanks to the open toe design, which allows for ventilation, you don’t have to sweat in your Balenciaga Triple S kicks for summer — just swap your ugly sneakers for “ugly sandals.”

On April 6, Turner posted a series of mirror selfies on Instagram and welcomed a summer vacation mood with the caption, “I’ll have a piña colada please.” The actor wore a resort-ready look composed of a green knit set from Calle de Mar, square sunnies from Reality, and a gold medallion necklace from Common Era. The actor also wore an unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt, a notoriously kitschy, touristy dad staple, which upped the dadcore vibes. Last and certainly not least, Turner finished off her look with a pair of black and white platform sandals. The strappy statement shoe is a continuation of Louis Vuitton’s signature, extra chunky Archlight silhouette, which first debuted at the brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 show. This begs the question: Since the sandals are the sister style to the Louis Vuitton’s dad sneakers, does that actually make them “auntcore?” I’ll leave that for you to decide.

Turner’s bold sandals aren’t her only pair of ugly shoes from the French luxury house. The star stepped out in a pair of Louis Vuitton utilitarian snow boots last fall, so it’s safe to assume she’s a fan of walking that fine line between outlandish and practical footwear. Louis Vuitton also isn’t the only luxury label on the market that’s offering ugly yet elevated footwear styles (a fascinating fashion paradox) for the summer: Chanel, Prada, and Loza Maléombho also carry an assortment of chunky, dadcore sandals — all of which you can shop, below. Style them with upscale resort pieces, as Turner did, for a full “dad’s on vacation” moment, or go for the celebrity-approved socks and sandals look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.