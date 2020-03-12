Two global fashion brands have sculpted a shoe that's as sensible as it is stylish. The Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler collection just made its (official) debut on the market with designs that marry the very best from both brands: Proenza's immaculate New York-girl style, and Birkenstock's prowess in off-duty dressing. Together, the brands have released two exclusive styles that infuse the classic shoemaker's silhouette with the luxury house's distinct brand codes. The result? A functional, low-profile sandal that's also super chic.

Everyone from the Olsen twins to Alexa Chung has been spotted around town in Birkenstock's low-key shoes before, making it likely that Proenza Schouler's super luxe iteration will make a major splash. Tabling the brand's usual hardware buckles (for now), the shoes are complete with hook and loop closures.

Each shoe is refined with contrasting topstitching to create a high-impact look. With color-ways including black (white stitching), white, ochre, and silver (all with black stitching), each shoe's speccio calf-leather build is sourced from previous and current Proenza collections. All of their styles share a decidedly utilitarian, yet athletic aesthetic that the shoemaker's cult following comes for — and that fashion girls love to kick back in. To get ahead of the trend, we're suggesting you stock up on your favorite styles — all of which have dozens of styling options.

The ochre-hued flat sandals are arguably the punchiest of the lineup, pairing cleanly with crisp white pants, cow print (which just so happens to be having a major moment), and flat black leggings. There's also the two-toned Arizona model, which pops well with fluorescent colors. Try pairing with a vibrant boiler suit for a color-blocked look. If you prefer a bit of dimensionality, opt for the metallic silver shoe, which will be likely to be rotated well towards the holiday season.

Because Birkinstocks are known for boasting a cushion-y dream fit, you can feel at ease shopping them right online. Should you prefer to step into them before you buy, they'll be hitting the shelves on Mar. 20 at select retailers. Until then, shop the styles ahead.