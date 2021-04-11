This Sunglasses Silhouette Works For Any Face Shape

The quest in finding the perfect pair of sunglasses is no easy feat. In lieu of trying on every style and Googling which silhouettes work best with your face shape, simply turn to square-shaped frames as the solution. Whether dramatically oversized or petite, the best square sunglasses expertly navigate the balance between classic and contemporary. The angular style encompasses a range of shapes — wide rectangles, symmetrically boxy squares, and even oversized quadrangles (sorry, I couldn’t resist flexing some knowledge from high school geometry class) — which guarantees that there’s a design out there that’ll complement your face no matter its shape.

With more sunny days ahead, now is the ideal time to ensure you have a solid rotation of frames to accessorize your outfits with. Ahead, you’ll find 14 pairs of square sunnies that match a range of aesthetics. Searching for a funky, ‘70s look? Gucci’s square frames with yellow lenses will put you in the retro mood. Or, if you want a pair that has a futuristic, new wave edge, try the silver metallic angular shades from Celine. In addition to an array of styles, TZR’s broad selection of square-shaped sunglasses features two pairs that are already it Girl-approved: Emily Ratajkowski loves Ray-Ban’s black wayfarers, and Gigi Hadid is drawn to the slim tortoiseshell shades from Australian brand Reality.

Scroll on to find an assortment of square sunglasses that make for great additions to your warm-weather wardrobe.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.