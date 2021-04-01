Gigi Hadid Is Still A Fan Of This Ugly Shoe Trend

Ever since the ultra-successful launch of the Balenciaga Triple S sneaker in September 2017, the chunky shoe style has not fallen out of popularity. Its initial drop has inspired other labels to create similar dad sneakers like Louis Vuitton with its Archlights and Gucci with its Rhytons. Other labels like Alexander McQueen and Adidas have continued to offer new iterations on this “ugly shoe” trend. To prove this style is thriving even in 2021, look to Gigi Hadid and her dad sneakers from Ash.

On March 31, Hadid took her baby girl Khai out for a daily stroll in downtown Manhattan. She wore a set of gray co-ords (not unlike the ensemble she debuted two days prior), which she paired with some chunky gray sneakers from Ash that ended up becoming the centerpiece of her casual look. She finished off the monochromatic outfit with a Martha Cavo gold chain necklace, her favorite DMY by DMY Valentina sunnies, an evolvetogether face mask, and a String Ting beaded iPhone charm. Her still red-hued coiffure was pulled into a slick bun that was held together with a white scrunchie.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid is not the only one who’s still in on the chunky shoe trend — her sister Bella Hadid has also been spotted wearing dad sneakers. Another celeb who is a solid fan of the ugly shoe trend is Hailey Bieber, who likes to style her footwear with oversized blazers, tailored coats, and bike shorts. In addition, chunky sneakers are predicted to be one of the biggest Spring 2021 shoe trends, as said by fashion experts. There is no better time to finally hop on the dad sneaker bandwagon, if you’ve come around to it. Though Hadid’s exact colorway from Ash is currently out of stock, there are some welcomed alternatives still available to shop below. And in this case: the uglier, the better.

