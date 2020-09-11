As a Shopping News Writer, I'm always looking for polished, multi-wear pieces that don't put a huge dent in my bank account. While blazers and baseball caps might come to mind first, chief among all wear-everywhere pieces is the basic white tank, which has reigned supreme since it first crossed over to womenswear in the '80s. This summer, thanks to off-duty, pandemic-era dressing (and many ribbed tank selfies from EmRata), the staple piece has undergone a major reboot — and it doesn't have to disappear for fall. To prove it, I've compiled eight different ways to wear a white tank over the coming months, all of which call on hero pieces that are probably already hanging in your closet.

Before getting started, it's important to do an audit of the white tanks tucked in your drawer. If you're due for a new style, I highly recommend Bandier's model-loved Rivington tank, which has sold out several times over. Personally, my favorite white "tank top" is, actually, a swimsuit — RENDL's No. 16 in an ultra bright white. It's made from a regenerated polyamide, which (aside from scoring brownie points for sustainability) boasts a more textured feel that mimics ready-to-wear. For those looking for a classic ribbed, Cindy Crawford-worthy look, Madewell makes a super cost-friendly style, and it's actually on sale right now.

For some key outfits to kick off fall, and a few warmer ennsembles to wear once the temperature drops, read on:

Ways To Wear A White Tank: Leather Blazer & Lug Sole Boots

One of my tried-and-true favorites for fall (so much so that I started integrating it a few weeks early) is Storets' sold out leather blazer. A Rachel Green favorite, the polished piece is great for styling with a set of light-wash jeans, like this pair from Tu es mon Tresor. I finished the look with the hard-to-get Telfar leather tote bag and a pair of lug-soled Chelsea boots from Steve Madden.

Ways To Wear A White Tank: Cashmere & Bermuda Shorts

I love a pop of color and pattern, and in case you've tired of croc-effect and snakeskin bags, the cow print trend is well-worth adding to your arsenal. Here, I styled my under-$100 Frasier Sterling bag with Bermuda shorts (a $12 vintage find) and Frances Austin's sherbert cashmere sweater.

Ways To Wear A White Tank: Trench Coat & Jeans

Whether you're meeting clients for lunch or simply looking to break from your kitchen table-turned-desk, this trench coat look is primed for posting up at an al fresco café for a few hours. I went with SENREVE's vegan leather bag (to fit my laptop, notepad, and hand sanitizer), Billy Reid's ultra-slim jeans, and a pair of Clergerie derbies for comfortable walking around New York.

Ways To Wear A White Tank: Casual Jacket & Loungewear Shorts

For an outfit formula that will carry you through that transitional weather period, where mornings are cooler, but pants aren't required yet, this off-duty ensemble is a no-brainer. Just style a pair of loungewear shorts with a pair of chunky sneakers and a corduroy jacket (pro tip: this sage hue is everywhere right now).

Ways To Wear A White Tank: Denim Shorts & Heeled Sandals

Confession: This entire look is influenced by Hailey Bieber's go-to outfit formula, which she wears to meetings, restaurants, and pretty much everywhere else on her agenda. For making the switch from summer to fall (and giving your Levi shorts a few extra weeks of wear), consider layering a neutral blazer over your tank and tying in a pair of heeled sandals. I chose Femme LA's Venice slipper, which are also a Bieber favorite.

Ways To Wear A White Tank: Maxi Skirt & Sweater

For heading back to the museums or lunch at a slightly more upscale venue, opt for a printed maxi like Lafayette 148's (which taps the marble print trend that's replacing tie dye). I wore with a vintage knit sweater, a multi-way Yuzefi bag, and Eriness' five loop earrings.

Ways To Wear A White Tank: Knit Skirt & Tall Boots

Here, I styled my cow print bag with a slightly more subdued look. I paired these Lafayette 148 knee-high boots with a nylon trench and an oatmeal skirt, both of which are vintage. I recommend bringing in a pair of tights, once the temperature drops further.

Ways To Wear A White Tank: Peacoat & Baseball Cap

Last but not least, my current, wear-everywhere ensemble: a double-breasted peacoat from H&M (which is sold out), Wol Hide's famous 'easy' shorts, and accessories from emerging bag brand, Find Kapoor. Mixing together extra-muted grays and browns is a great way to add dimension to a neutrals look.