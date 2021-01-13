Before you curl up with a good book, it's important to find a well-lit, quiet spot in the house to read and to make sure your outfit withstands you sitting, or laying down, for a prolonged period of time. Reese Witherspoon's striped sweater from LOFT, casual pants, and reading glasses checked off all these boxes and more. The multi-hyphenate shared a photo of her outfit while promoting her winter YA book-club read, a coming-of-age novel titled You Have a Match. Minnie Pearl, the puppy Witherspoon welcomed home in Nov. 2020, sat on her lap.

As work-from-home fashion has become the norm, Witherspoon's reading outfit serves as the perfect example of loungewear that also looks put together enough for a Zoom call, or, in her case, for an Instagram outfit post. Her blue-and-white stripe knit sweater is cozy, with a button placket and mock neck, but still polished — a foundational piece that fits right in with her classic-meets-preppy style.

Though Witherspoon often chooses dresses and blue jeans from her own line Draper James, this time she opted for a pair of laid-back gray joggers that easily fall under the lounge-at-home category. Witherspoon's relaxed choice spoke more broadly to celebrities' tastes for stylish sweatpants and other casual separates, especially in a pandemic.

For some final touches, Witherspoon elevated her look with pared-back accessories that coordinated with the classic look. She wore a pair of gold hoop earrings and tortoise eyeglasses. The actress kept her makeup look simple with a swipe of pink lipstick and her hair loosely cascaded down to her shoulders.

Inspired by Witherspoon's reading ensemble? Her exact LOFT sweater, usually $69.50 is currently 50 percent off with the code FUN, which you can shop along with similar options, below. For the bookworms, you can follow the star's future book recommendations and her reading outfits via Reese's Book Club. She posts book selfies monthly.

