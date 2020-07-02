One of the (very few) potentially positive outcomes of the Coronavirus pandemic is a monumental shift in the way many people get around. Despite public transportation reopening, many individuals are understandably concerned about the community spread within buses, subways, and shared cars. Biking has become the new go-to alternative, with many new users now exploring what to wear biking and shopping for the right gear.

"We're seeing a huge group of first-time riders or lapsed riders dust off their bikes and get on the road," Thousand Founder and CEO Gloria Hwang tells TZR. "A lot for recreation or physical activity, but also because commuting by bike can be a safer option than public transportation right now." Her brand has pivoted an often-shunned item — the helmet — into a stylish accessory that also saves lives. She explains, "I feel like our mission of keeping people safe, as they venture out to explore and travel around cities, has never been more important."

Thousand isn't the only brand that's celebrating a renewed focus on cycling. Outdoor Voices released a collaboration this month with cycling brand Rapha. Calais Zagarow, OV's Director of Brand Marketing and Strategic Initiatives sees cycling as a better mode of transportation for the environment and your health. "Now, with the added benefit of social distancing from the thousands of other commuters you previously rubbed elbows with every day, it’s a no-brainer," she tells TZR. "Cycling is often perceived as intimidating and exclusionary, especially for women, even though it can actually be an incredibly freeing, empowering, and community-driven activity," she adds. "This collection has always been about breaking down some of the inherent barriers to cycling." She also notes that bike and bike accessory gear was up over 75 percent in April, proving its an activity that has piqued interest both for practical transport and for play.

"Riding a bike is often one of the first types of physical activities we learn to do as children and yet somehow on the path to adulthood we lose sight of its inherent joy and accessibility," Zagarow observes. "Cycling is ripe for a little disruption, to break down the intimidation factor that is keeping people from getting on the bike and unlocking the physical, mental, and environmental benefits of the sport."

Ahead, discover and shop stylish bike outfit ideas to wear in the months ahead. And remember bike safety rule # 1: Wear a helmet!

Bike Ride Outfit: Athleisure Staples

At the end of the day, riding your bike is a workout (especially in the summer heat), which means it's an opportune time to embrace athleisure. Try a short-sleeve jersey with bike shorts for a sporty, stylish look. For months when it's cooler, a hoodie and sweats or leggings is a smart choice, too.

Bike Ride Outfit: Free-Spirited Florals

A golden hour bike ride calls for a flowy floral piece and your favorite flats. If a mini dress and bicycle feel like an unlikely duo, simply add a pair of bike shorts for extra protection.

Bike Ride Outfit: Breathable Dress And Sneakers

A breathable midi dress teamed with chunky sneakers is a fail-proof cycling outfit. Wear now, wear often.

Bike Ride Outfit: Roomy Separates

It's important that your clothing allows you to move freely throughout your bike ride, which is why slipping into an oversize tee and flowy skirt or shorts is a dream pairing. Finish off the look with some sandals that secure at your ankles.

Bike Ride Outfit: Stylish Functionality

To achieve a successful bike ride outfit, reach for stylish pieces that serve more than one purpose. Examples include a retro helmet, a skort, and a crossbody bag to hold your essentials.